LFA 70 Fighter Salaries

LFA 70 went down a couple of weeks ago in Madison, Wisconsin, and Mark Lemminger was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Wisconsin commission.

Mark Lemminger: $2,800 ($1,400 to show, $1,400 win bonus)

Brett Martin: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Lloyd McKinney: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Jake Childers: $2,200 ($1,100 to show, $1,100 win bonus)

Dante Schiro: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Alex Polizi: $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Collin Anglin: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)

Renan Ferreira: $1,500

Isaac Steele: $1,200

Austin Lutchen: $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)

Rmandel Cameron: $1,000

Morgan Sickinger: $1,000

Jamey Simmons: $750

Gonzalo Ponce: $750

Pierre Walters: $750

Andrew Kauzlaric: $500