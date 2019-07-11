LFA 70 Fighter Salaries

LFA 70 went down a couple of weeks ago in Madison, Wisconsin, and Mark Lemminger was the top earner.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Wisconsin commission.
Mark Lemminger: $2,800 ($1,400 to show, $1,400 win bonus)
Brett Martin: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)
Lloyd McKinney: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Jake Childers: $2,200 ($1,100 to show, $1,100 win bonus)
Dante Schiro: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Alex Polizi: $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)
Collin Anglin: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)
Renan Ferreira: $1,500
Isaac Steele: $1,200
Austin Lutchen: $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)
Rmandel Cameron: $1,000
Morgan Sickinger: $1,000
Jamey Simmons: $750
Gonzalo Ponce: $750
Pierre Walters: $750
Andrew Kauzlaric: $500
