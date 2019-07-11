Select Page

LFA 70 Fighter Salaries

LFA 70 Fighter Salaries
LFA 70 went down a couple of weeks ago in Madison, Wisconsin, and Mark Lemminger was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Wisconsin commission.

Mark Lemminger:   $2,800 ($1,400 to show, $1,400 win bonus)

Brett Martin:   $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Lloyd McKinney:   $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Jake Childers:   $2,200 ($1,100 to show, $1,100 win bonus)

Dante Schiro:   $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Alex Polizi:   $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Collin Anglin:   $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)

Renan Ferreira:   $1,500

Isaac Steele:   $1,200

Austin Lutchen:   $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)

Rmandel Cameron:   $1,000

Morgan Sickinger:   $1,000

Jamey Simmons:   $750

Gonzalo Ponce:   $750

Pierre Walters:   $750

Andrew Kauzlaric:   $500

