Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jul 9/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 2 Jinh Yu Frey Atomweight 115.5 2 9 Vanessa Porto Flyweight 92.5 3 4 Kay Hansen Strawweight 76.5 4 5 DeAnna Bennett Flyweight 59.5 5 6 Miranda Maverick Flyweight 56.5 6 46 Kailin Curran Strawweight 49.5 7 16 Viviane Pereira Atomweight 47 8 37 Karina Rodriguez Flyweight 41 9 9 Brogan Walker-Sanchez Flyweight 39 10 11 Stephanie Geltmacher Flyweight 36 11 8 Amber Brown Strawweight 34.5 11 47 Chelsea Chandler Fthr/Bntmweight 34.5 13 14 Ashley Cummins Atomweight 32.5 13 21 Kaitlin Young Fthr/Bntmweight 32.5 13 14 Mallory Martin Strawweight 32.5 16 17 Tracy Cortez Flyweight 29 17 20 Pam Sorensen Fthr/Bntmweight 26 18 19 Alesha Zappitella Atomweight 25 18 21 Caitlin Sammons Flyweight 25 18 21 Chantel Coates Flyweight 25 18 21 Courtney King Fthr/Bntmweight 25 18 NR Kanako Murata Strawweight 25 18 18 Sharon Jacobson Strawweight 25 24 27 Helen Peralta Strawweight 24.5 25 28 Jamie Moyle Strawweight 22 26 29 Minna Grusander Atomweight 20 27 31 Pearl Gonzalez Flyweight 19.5 28 35 Lisa Spangler Fthr/Bntmweight 17.5 29 32 Katharina Lehner Fthr/Bntmweight 16 30 33 Sunna Davidsdottir Strawweight 15.5 31 47 Kelly D’Angelo Atomweight 14.5 32 NR Faith McMah Fthr/Bntmweight 14 33 34 Danielle Taylor Strawweight 13 33 36 Erin Blanchfield Flyweight 13 35 44 Juliana Lima Strawweight 11 35 38 Milana Dudieva Flyweight 11 35 38 Mizuki Inoue Strawweight 11 38 40 Alyse Anderson Atomweight 10 38 40 Anastasia Nikolakakos Atomweight 10 38 40 Julia Avila Fthr/Bntmweight 10 38 NR Magdalena Sormova Strawweight 10 42 45 Jillian Decoursey Atomweight 7.5 43 58 Alyssa Krahn Strawweight 5 43 NR Genia Goodin Strawweight 5 43 47 Kathryn Paprocki Strawweight 5 43 NR Konklak Suphisara Atomweight 5 47 47 Brittney Victoria Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 47 51 Janaisa Morandin Strawweight 4.5 47 51 Kerri Kenneson Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 47 51 Liz Tracy Flyweight 4.5 51 56 Alexa Conners Fthr/Bntmweight 4 51 56 Sarah Kleckza Fthr/Bntmweight 4 53 58 Ashley Medina Atomweight 0 53 58 Ashley Nichols Strawweight 0 53 58 Ashlynn Kleinbeck Flyweight 0 53 58 Audrey Drew Fthr/Bntmweight 0 53 58 Brittney Cloudy Flyweight 0 53 58 Christina Ricker Flyweight 0 53 58 Daiane Firmino Flyweight 0 53 58 Helena Kolesnyk Fthr/Bntmweight 0 53 58 Holli Salazar Fthr/Bntmweight 0 53 58 Isis Verbeek Strawweight 0 53 11 Itzel Esquivel Strawweight 0 53 58 Jamie Milanowski Flyweight 0 53 58 Jessica Delboni Atomweight 0 53 58 Kinberly Novaes Strawweight 0 53 NR Liana Pirosin Strawweight 0 53 NR Manjit Kolekar Strawweight 0 53 58 Mitzi Merry Fthr/Bntmweight 0 53 NR Monique Adriane Atomweight 0 53 58 Montserrat Ruiz Strawweight 0 53 58 Sarah Patterson Fthr/Bntmweight 0 53 58 Shanna Young Fthr/Bntmweight 0 53 58 Stephanie Alba Atomweight 0 53 NR Valerie Wong Strawweight 0

