|ET
|U.S.
|Canada
|U.K.
|Brazil
|Latin America
|Main Card
|9:00 PM
|ESPN
|TSN5
|BT Sport 2
|Combate
|Fox Sports
|Prelims
|6:00 PM
|ESPN
|TSN5
|BT Sport 2
|Combat
|Fox Sports
|France
|Australia
|Germany
|Italy
|New Zealand
|Main Card
|9:00 PM
|Kombat
|ESPN
|DAZN
|DAZN
|ESPN
|Prelims
|6:00 PM
|Kombat
|ESPN
|ESPN
|Japan
|Southeast Asia
|Sweden
|China
|Main Card
|9:00 PM
|DAZN
|Fox Sports
|Viaplay Kop
|Star Sports
|Prelims
|6:00 PM
|UFC Fight Pass
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: How To Watch UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Live Stream