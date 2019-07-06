How To Watch UFC 239: Jones vs Santos

The biggest fight card of the year, UFC 239. goes down today from Las Vegas (click here for the full fight card). Here’s how to watch the event.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

ET U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil Latin America Main Card 10:00 PM ESPN+ PPV PPV BT Sport 2 Combate Fox Sports Prelims 8:00 PM ESPN TSN5 BT Sport 2 Combat Fox Sports Early Prelims 6:15 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass France Australia Germany Italy New Zealand Main Card 10:00 PM Kombat ESPN DAZN DAZN ESPN Prelims 8:00 PM Kombat ESPN ESPN Early Prelims 6:15 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass Japan Southeast Asia Sweden China Main Card 10:00 PM DAZN Fox Sports Viaplay Kop Star Sports Prelims 8:00 PM UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims 6:15 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)