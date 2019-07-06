Select Page

How To Watch UFC 239: Jones vs Santos

Jul 6, 2019

The biggest fight card of the year, UFC 239. goes down today from Las Vegas (click here for the full fight card).  Here’s how to watch the event.

ET U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil Latin America
Main Card
10:00 PM ESPN+ PPV PPV BT Sport 2 Combate Fox Sports
Prelims
8:00 PM ESPN TSN5 BT Sport 2 Combat Fox Sports
Early Prelims
6:15 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass
France Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
10:00 PM Kombat ESPN DAZN DAZN ESPN
Prelims
8:00 PM Kombat ESPN ESPN
Early Prelims
6:15 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden China
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN Fox Sports Viaplay Kop Star Sports
Prelims
8:00 PM UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims
6:15 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass

