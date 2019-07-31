Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 6 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode six of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Aleksa Camur: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Aalon Cruz: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Tracy Cortez: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Daniel Rodriguez: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Rodrigo Nascimento: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Fabio Cherant: $5,000
Steven Nguyen: $5,000
Mariya Agapova: $5,000
Ricco Farrington: $5,000
Michal Martinek: $5,000
