Select Page

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 6 Fighter Salaries

Posted by | Jul 31, 2019 | ,

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 6 Fighter Salaries
By: |

Season three, episode six of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Aleksa Camur:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Aalon Cruz:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Tracy Cortez:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Daniel Rodriguez:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Rodrigo Nascimento:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Fabio Cherant:   $5,000

Steven Nguyen:   $5,000

Mariya Agapova:   $5,000

Ricco Farrington:   $5,000

Michal Martinek:   $5,000

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 6 Fighter Salaries



Related Posts

Shamrock FC Comes To Terms With New Streaming Partner FITE TV

Shamrock FC Comes To Terms With New Streaming Partner FITE TV

July 10, 2019

Jon Jones Charged With Strip Club Battery

Jon Jones Charged With Strip Club Battery

July 22, 2019

UFC 239: Jones vs Santos Results

UFC 239: Jones vs Santos Results

July 6, 2019

The Betting Window for July 19-21

The Betting Window for July 19-21

July 20, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino