Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 6 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode six of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Aleksa Camur: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Aalon Cruz: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Tracy Cortez: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Daniel Rodriguez: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Rodrigo Nascimento: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Fabio Cherant: $5,000

Steven Nguyen: $5,000

Mariya Agapova: $5,000

Ricco Farrington: $5,000

Michal Martinek: $5,000