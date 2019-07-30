Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 6 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 6

July 30, 2019

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 6 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Aleksa Camur (4-0) vs Fabio Cherant (4-0)

Featherweights:

Steven Nguyen (3-0) vs Aalon Cruz (5-2)

Women’s Flyweights:

Mariya Agapova (5-0) vs Tracy Cortez (5-1)

Welterweights:

Daniel Rodriguez (8-1) vs Rico Farrington (7-2)

Heavyweights:

Michael Martinek (7-0) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (6-0)

