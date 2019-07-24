Select Page

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Results

Posted by | Jul 24, 2019 | ,

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Results
By: |

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 5
July 23, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 5 Results

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Ramazan Kuramagomedov   (5-0) vs Jordan Williams   (8-2)

Featherweights:
Sean Woodson    (5-0) vs Terrance McKinney    (6-1)

Lightweights:
Christian Lohsen    (5-1) vs JJ Okanovich   (6-1)

Heavyweights:
Jamahal Hill   (5-0) vs Alexander Poppeck  (9-2)

Featherweights:
Billy Quarantillo   (11-32) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES)- ROUND 3 (4:42)vs Kamuela Kirk   (8-2)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Results



Related Posts

Bellator 224 Preview

Bellator 224 Preview

July 12, 2019

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Pick 'Em Contest

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Pick &#039;Em Contest

July 15, 2019

PFL 2019 #4 Preview

PFL 2019 #4 Preview

July 11, 2019

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Pick 'Em Results

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards Pick &#039;Em Results

July 22, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino