Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode five of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down last night in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Ramazan Kuramagomedov: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Sean Woodson: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

JJ. Okanovich: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jamahal Hill: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Billy Quarantillo: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jordan Williams: $5,000

Terrance McKinney: $5,000

Christian Lohsen: $5,000

Alexander Poppeck: $5,000

Kamuela Kirk: $5,000