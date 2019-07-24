Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode five of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down last night in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Ramazan Kuramagomedov: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Sean Woodson: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
JJ. Okanovich: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Jamahal Hill: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Billy Quarantillo: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Jordan Williams: $5,000
Terrance McKinney: $5,000
Christian Lohsen: $5,000
Alexander Poppeck: $5,000
Kamuela Kirk: $5,000
