Select Page

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Fight Card

Posted by | Jul 23, 2019 | ,

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Fight Card
By: |

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 5
July 23, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 5 Fight Card

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Ramazan Kuramagomedov   (5-0) vs Jordan Williams   (8-2)

Featherweights:
Sean Woodson    (5-0) vs Terrance McKinney    (6-1)

Lightweights:
Christian Lohsen    (5-1) vs JJ Okanovich   (6-1)

Heavyweights:
Jamahal Hill   (5-0) vs Alexander Poppeck  (9-2)

Featherweights:
Billy Quarantillo   (11-32 vs Kamuela Kirk   (8-2)

Betting Odds:

Dana White's Contender Series 21 odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Fight Card



Related Posts

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Pick 'Em Contest

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Pick &#039;Em Contest

June 24, 2019

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Kai Asakura Announced for RIZIN 18 Non-Title Fight

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Kai Asakura Announced for RIZIN 18 Non-Title Fight

July 9, 2019

Meghan Williams vs. Katie Perez Announced for Brawl in the Burgh

Meghan Williams vs. Katie Perez Announced for Brawl in the Burgh

July 8, 2019

UFC 239 Embedded, Episode 2

UFC 239 Embedded, Episode 2

July 2, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino