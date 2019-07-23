Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 5

July 23, 2019

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 5 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Ramazan Kuramagomedov (5-0) vs Jordan Williams (8-2)

Featherweights:

Sean Woodson (5-0) vs Terrance McKinney (6-1)

Lightweights:

Christian Lohsen (5-1) vs JJ Okanovich (6-1)

Heavyweights:

Jamahal Hill (5-0) vs Alexander Poppeck (9-2)

Featherweights:

Billy Quarantillo (11-32 vs Kamuela Kirk (8-2)

Betting Odds:

