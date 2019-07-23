Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 5
July 23, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWTNCS Season 3, Week 5 Fight Card
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Ramazan Kuramagomedov (5-0) vs Jordan Williams (8-2)
Featherweights:
Sean Woodson (5-0) vs Terrance McKinney (6-1)
Lightweights:
Christian Lohsen (5-1) vs JJ Okanovich (6-1)
Heavyweights:
Jamahal Hill (5-0) vs Alexander Poppeck (9-2)
Featherweights:
Billy Quarantillo (11-32 vs Kamuela Kirk (8-2)
Betting Odds:
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 5 Fight Card