Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 4

July 16, 2019

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 4 Results

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Stephen Regmen (9-3) vs Antonio Arroyo (8-2)

Bantamweights:

Armando Villarreal (5-1) vs Ode’ Osbourne (7-2, 1 NC)

Heavyweights:

Don’Tale Mayes (6-2) vs Ricardo Prasel (10-1)

Featherweights:

Lance Lawrence (5-0) vs Kevin Syler (8-0)

Middleweights:

Brendan Allen (11-3) **WINNER VIA REAR-NAKED CHOKE – ROUND 1 (

vs Aaron Jeffery (6-1)

