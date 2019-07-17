Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode four of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Antonio Arroyo: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Ode Osbourne: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Don’Tale Mayes: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Brendan Allen: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Kevin Syler: $8,500 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $1,500 fine for missing weight)

Lance Lawrence: $6,500 ($5,000 to show, $1,500 from Syler for missing weight)

Stephen Regman: $5,000

Armando Villarreal: $5,000

Ricardo Prasel: $5,000

Aaron Jeffery: $5,000