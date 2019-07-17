Select Page

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Fighter Salaries

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Fighter Salaries
Season three, episode four of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Antonio Arroyo:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Ode Osbourne:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Don’Tale Mayes:  $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Brendan Allen:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Kevin Syler:  $8,500 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $1,500 fine for missing weight)

Lance Lawrence:   $6,500 ($5,000 to show, $1,500 from Syler for missing weight)

Stephen Regman:   $5,000

Armando Villarreal:   $5,000

Ricardo Prasel:   $5,000

Aaron Jeffery:   $5,000

