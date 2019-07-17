Season three, episode four of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Antonio Arroyo: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Ode Osbourne: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Don’Tale Mayes: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Brendan Allen: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Kevin Syler: $8,500 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $1,500 fine for missing weight)
Lance Lawrence: $6,500 ($5,000 to show, $1,500 from Syler for missing weight)
Stephen Regman: $5,000
Armando Villarreal: $5,000
Ricardo Prasel: $5,000
Aaron Jeffery: $5,000
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Fighter Salaries