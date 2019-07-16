Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 4
July 16, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWTNCS Season 3, Week 4 Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Stephen Regmen (9-3) vs Antonio Arroyo (8-2)
Bantamweights:
Armando Villarreal (5-1) vs Ode’ Osbourne (7-2, 1 NC)
Heavyweights:
Don’Tale Mayes (6-2) vs Ricardo Prasel (10-1)
Featherweights:
Lance Lawrence (5-0) vs Kevin Syler (8-0)
Middleweights:
Brendan Allen (11-3) vs Aaron Jeffery (6-1)
Betting Odds:
