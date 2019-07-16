Select Page

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Fight Card

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 4 Fight Card
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 4
July 16, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 4 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Stephen Regmen   (9-3) vs Antonio Arroyo   (8-2)

Bantamweights:
Armando Villarreal    (5-1) vs Ode’ Osbourne    (7-2, 1 NC)

Heavyweights:
Don’Tale Mayes    (6-2) vs Ricardo Prasel   (10-1)

Featherweights:
Lance Lawrence   (5-0) vs Kevin Syler  (8-0)

Middleweights:
Brendan Allen   (11-3) vs Aaron Jeffery   (6-1)

Betting Odds:

Dana White's Contender Series 20 odds - BestFightOdds

