Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 3 Results

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 3

July 9, 2019

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 3 Results

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Jesse Wallace (5-1) vs Joe Solecki (6-2)

Light Heavyweights:

Antonio Trocoli (11-3) vs Kenneth Bergh (6-0)

Bantamweights:

Chris Ocon (2-0) vs Hunter Azure (6-0)

Middleweights:

Maki Pitolo (10-4) ***WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES ROUND 1

v

Sumter (7-2)

Lightweights:

Jonathan Pearce (6-3) *** WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES ROUND 3 (1:50)

vs Jacob Rosales (10-4)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)