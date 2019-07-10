Select Page

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 3 Results

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 3 Results
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 3
July 9, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 3 Results

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Jesse Wallace   (5-1) vs Joe Solecki   (6-2)

Light Heavyweights:
Antonio Trocoli    (11-3) vs Kenneth Bergh    (6-0)

Bantamweights:
Chris Ocon    (2-0) vs Hunter Azure   (6-0)

Middleweights:
Maki Pitolo   (10-4) ***WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES ROUND 1

v

Sumter  (7-2)

Lightweights:
Jonathan Pearce   (6-3) *** WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES ROUND 3 (1:50)

vs Jacob Rosales   (10-4)

