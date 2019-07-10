Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 3 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode three of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Joseph Solecki: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Antonio Trocoli: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Hunter Azure: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Maki Pitolo: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Jonathan Pearce: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Jesse Wallace: $5,000
Kenneth Bergh: $5,000
Chris Ocon: $5,000
Justin Sumter: $5,000
Jacob Rosales: $5,000
