Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 3 Fighter Salaries

Season three, episode three of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series went down tonight in Las Vegas – here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Joseph Solecki: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Antonio Trocoli: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Hunter Azure: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Maki Pitolo: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jonathan Pearce: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jesse Wallace: $5,000

Kenneth Bergh: $5,000

Chris Ocon: $5,000

Justin Sumter: $5,000

Jacob Rosales: $5,000