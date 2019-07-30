Contract Contender Week 6: Fabio Cherant

The contender series brings two levels of excitement; the excitement we see in every fight card, and the excitement of seeing a fighter’s dreams come true on live broadcast. Each week we’ll look at a fighter who we think has what it takes to be one of those receiving the life changing contract.

Name: Fabio Cherant

Opponent: Aleksa Camur

What isn’t to love about Fabio Cherant?

The guy not only is an absolute specimen at 205 lbs, but he’s also flexible and throws a diversity of strikes. A lot of that is due to putting an emphasis on his striking in training since he is foremost a grappler. Working with Mark Dellagrotte and sparring with Joe Schilling is obviously doing wonders, as you can see the progression in his stand up game.

But as I mentioned, he is foremost a grappler. His last seven bouts (four pro and three amateur) have ended with him getting a choke. He usually sets these up with takedowns against the cage, which is where he can best utilize his physical gifts.

At just 24 years old, odds are that Dana gets one look at his finishing ability and he’ll be on the senior circuit.

Official Prediction: Cherant via Submission (Rear Naked Choke), Round 1