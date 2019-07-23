Contract Contender Week 5: Alexander Poppeck

The contender series brings two levels of excitement; the excitement we see in every fight card, and the excitement of seeing a fighter’s dreams come true on live broadcast. Each week we’ll look at a fighter who we think has what it takes to be one of those receiving the life changing contract.

Name: Alexander Poppeck

Opponent: Jamahal Hill

There’s two real reasons why Poppeck is a solid pick to win the contract on Tuesday night. The first being his looks. He’s a physically imposing looking 205er. He’s 6’3″ and extremely muscular – exactly the type of guy that Dana likes to look for for marketability purposes.

The second reason is the ground work. Poppeck isn’t always the best at stopping people from taking him down, but whether on the bottom or the top, he makes the fight extremely entertaining. He has loads of good sweeps, and once he is on top the ground and pound is vicious. Fighting a guy who isn’t only short on experience, but is short on finishes, means that Poppeck will likely get ample chances to use his top game to try to finish, and it’ll be impressive when he does.

Official Prediction: Poppeck via TKO (Ground and Pound), Round 3