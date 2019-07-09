Contract Contender Week 3: Hunter Azure

The contender series brings two levels of excitement; the excitement we see in every fight card, and the excitement of seeing a fighter’s dreams come true on live broadcast. Each week we’ll look at a fighter who we think has what it takes to be one of those receiving the life changing contract.

Name: Hunter Azure

Opponent: Chris Ocon

Hunter Azure is a perfect example of the type of fighter Dana keeps saying he wants. Similar to Tony Johnson last week, the guy just loves to throw down. Take his fight at LFA 66 against LJ Schulz as an example. Both men were dropped numerous times en route to a wild and crazy decision in favor of Azure. It showed not only that he’s crazy and crazy skilled, but also that he’s durable.

Knowing this, but also that his opponent tends to wait back and let his opponent go first, we can conclude that Azure is going to get the type of fight that he wants. Being that the level of competition Ocon has faced is low, Azure might be the right guy to test that chin.

Official Prediction: Azure via TKO, Round 1