Select Page

Contract Contender Week 3: Hunter Azure

Posted by | Jul 9, 2019 | ,

Contract Contender Week 3: Hunter Azure
By: |

The contender series brings two levels of excitement; the excitement we see in every fight card, and the excitement of seeing a fighter’s dreams come true on live broadcast. Each week we’ll look at a fighter who we think has what it takes to be one of those receiving the life changing contract. 

Name: Hunter Azure
Opponent: Chris Ocon

Hunter Azure is a perfect example of the type of fighter Dana keeps saying he wants. Similar to Tony Johnson last week, the guy just loves to throw down. Take his fight at LFA 66 against LJ Schulz as an example. Both men were dropped numerous times en route to a wild and crazy decision in favor of Azure. It showed not only that he’s crazy and crazy skilled, but also that he’s durable.

Knowing this, but also that his opponent tends to wait back and let his opponent go first, we can conclude that Azure is going to get the type of fight that he wants. Being that the level of competition Ocon has faced is low, Azure might be the right guy to test that chin.

Official Prediction: Azure via TKO, Round 1

MMA Manifesto, Updates

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Contract Contender Week 3: Hunter Azure



Related Posts

Andrade-Zhang bout close to final for China

Andrade-Zhang bout close to final for China

June 11, 2019

Shevchenko to defend against Carmouche in Uruguay

Shevchenko to defend against Carmouche in Uruguay

June 19, 2019

Olga Rubin on Julia Budd Title Fight at Bellator 224

Olga Rubin on Julia Budd Title Fight at Bellator 224

July 2, 2019

UFC 239 Betting Tips

UFC 239 Betting Tips

July 3, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino