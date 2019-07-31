Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jul 31/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Light/Featherweight
|535.5
|2
|4
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavyweight
|418
|3
|2
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|416
|4
|3
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|384
|5
|5
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|359.5
|6
|7
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|321
|7
|21
|Rafael Lovato Jr
|Middleweight
|292.5
|8
|11
|Rory MacDonald
|Welterweight
|286
|9
|6
|Darrion Caldwell
|Featherweight
|277.5
|10
|25
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|256.5
|11
|35
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|248.5
|12
|10
|Rafael Carvalho
|Middleweight
|217.5
|13
|12
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|215
|13
|12
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|215
|15
|15
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|191.5
|16
|18
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|182.5
|17
|14
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|176.5
|18
|20
|Liam McGeary
|Light Heavyweight
|176
|19
|22
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|175.5
|20
|23
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|171
|20
|109
|Kyoji Horiguchi
|Bantamweight
|171
|22
|26
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|165
|23
|17
|Daniel Straus
|Featherweight
|161
|23
|23
|Lyoto Machida
|Light Heavyweight
|161
|25
|27
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|158
|26
|28
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|151
|27
|31
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|143
|28
|42
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|142.5
|29
|19
|Eduardo Dantas
|Featherweight
|140
|30
|32
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|134
|31
|33
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|127.5
|31
|29
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|127.5
|33
|34
|Anatoly Tokov
|Middleweight
|126
|34
|36
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|120
|35
|139
|Juan Archuleta
|Featherweight
|103
|36
|47
|Jordan Young
|Light Heavyweight
|101
|37
|40
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|100.5
|37
|38
|Shawn Bunch
|Bantamweight
|100.5
|39
|53
|Ed Ruth
|Welterweight
|98.5
|40
|41
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|94
|41
|44
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|92
|42
|39
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|91.5
|43
|42
|David Rickels
|Welterweight
|90.5
|44
|NR
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|89.5
|45
|46
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|86
|46
|62
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|85
|47
|50
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|83
|48
|51
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|82.5
|48
|51
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|82.5
|50
|87
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|82
|51
|53
|Kemran Lachinov
|Welterweight
|81.5
|52
|16
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|78.5
|53
|57
|Brandon Girtz
|Lightweight
|76
|54
|49
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|75
|55
|48
|Chidi Njokuani
|Middleweight
|73
|56
|60
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Featherweight
|71
|57
|96
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|70.5
|58
|61
|Gaston Bolanos
|Lightweight
|70
|58
|56
|Jon Fitch
|Welterweight
|70
|60
|59
|Joe Warren
|Bantamweight
|68
|61
|62
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|67.5
|61
|62
|Derek Campos
|Featherweight
|67.5
|61
|57
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|67.5
|64
|65
|Corey Browning
|Lightweight
|66
|64
|65
|Jordan Williams
|Middleweight
|66
|66
|65
|Pete Rogers
|Featherweight
|65
|67
|84
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|64.5
|67
|68
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|64.5
|69
|69
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|62
|70
|71
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|61
|70
|71
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|61
|72
|73
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|59.5
|73
|74
|Chris Honeycutt
|Middleweight
|58.5
|74
|75
|Cris Lencioni
|Featherweight
|57.5
|75
|77
|Pedro Carvalho
|Featherweight
|56.5
|76
|114
|Haim Gozali
|Welterweight
|55
|76
|114
|Kastriot Xhema
|Welterweight
|55
|76
|78
|Sam Sicilia
|Featherweight
|55
|79
|70
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|53
|80
|82
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|51.5
|80
|82
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Welterweight
|51.5
|82
|79
|Melvin Manhoef
|Light Heavyweight
|51
|83
|84
|Joe Schilling
|Middleweight
|50
|84
|86
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|49
|85
|79
|Ricky Bandejas
|Bantamweight
|48
|86
|87
|Adam Keresh
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|86
|87
|Aviv Gozali
|Lightweight
|47.5
|86
|149
|Dillon Danis
|Middleweight
|47.5
|86
|NR
|Hyder Amil
|Featherweight
|47.5
|86
|87
|Jake Hager
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|86
|NR
|Lindsey VanZandt
|Women’s Flyweight
|47.5
|86
|87
|Nation Gibirck
|Lightweight
|47.5
|86
|NR
|Robson Gracie Jr
|Welterweight
|47.5
|86
|87
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|86
|117
|Mike Kimbel
|Bantamweight
|46.5
|96
|100
|Alessio Sakara
|Light Heavyweight
|46
|96
|NR
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|46
|98
|101
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|44.5
|99
|103
|Brian Moore
|Bantamweight
|44
|100
|87
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|42.5
|101
|106
|Andre Fialho
|Middleweight
|42
|102
|158
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|41.5
|103
|96
|Kristina Williams
|Women’s Flyweight
|41
|103
|96
|Olga Rubin
|Women’s Featherweight
|41
|105
|19
|Alexander Shlemenko
|Middleweight
|40
|105
|81
|Erick Silva
|Welterweight
|40
|105
|145
|Justin Tenedora
|Bantamweight
|40
|105
|NR
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|40
|109
|112
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|38.5
|110
|113
|Tim Caron
|Middleweight
|37.5
|111
|55
|Jeremiah Labiano
|Featherweight
|36.5
|112
|NR
|Nekruz Mirkhojaev
|Lightweight
|36
|112
|37
|Pat Curran
|Featherweight
|36
|114
|109
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Featherweight
|35.5
|115
|114
|Daniel Carey
|Featherweight
|35
|116
|NR
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Featherweight
|34.5
|116
|101
|Matt Perez
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|118
|121
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|34
|118
|118
|Carrington Banks
|Lightweight
|34
|118
|118
|Rudy Schaffroth
|Heavyweight
|34
|121
|120
|Jarod Trice
|Light Heavyweight
|33
|122
|121
|Norbert Novenyi
|Middleweight
|32.5
|123
|124
|Abraham Vaesau
|Welterweight
|32
|124
|121
|Valerie Letourneau
|Women’s Flyweight
|31.5
|125
|125
|Adil Benjilany
|Featherweight
|31
|126
|107
|Noad Lahat
|Featherweight
|30.5
|127
|127
|Abraham Vaesau
|Middleweight
|30
|127
|165
|Charlie Leary
|Lightweight
|30
|127
|NR
|Gavin Hughes
|Lightweight
|30
|127
|NR
|Taylor Turner
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|131
|129
|Chuck Campbell
|Light Heavyweight
|29.5
|131
|129
|Josh Streacker
|Welterweight
|29.5
|131
|129
|Ricky Furar
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|134
|133
|Frank Mir
|Heavyweight
|29
|135
|135
|Ryan Couture
|Welterweight
|28
|136
|136
|Ashley Reece
|Welterweight
|27.5
|136
|136
|Ignacio Ortiz
|Featherweight
|27.5
|136
|136
|Josh San Diego
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|136
|NR
|Justin Burlinson
|Welterweight
|27.5
|136
|149
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|27.5
|136
|149
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|27.5
|136
|149
|Will Fleury
|Middleweight
|27.5
|143
|NR
|Brandon Laroco
|Featherweight
|27
|143
|140
|Diego Herzog
|Middleweight
|27
|143
|140
|Jackie Gosh
|Welterweight
|27
|143
|140
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|27
|147
|129
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Welterweight
|26.5
|148
|147
|Johnny Cisneros
|Welterweight
|25.5
|148
|314
|Myles Jury
|Lightweight
|25.5
|150
|NR
|AJ Agazarm
|Lightweight
|25
|150
|NR
|Andrea Fusi
|Welterweight
|25
|150
|149
|Austin Vanderford
|Welterweight
|25
|150
|NR
|Brandon Polcare
|Bantamweight
|25
|150
|NR
|Cal Ellenor
|Bantamweight
|25
|150
|149
|Domingos Barros
|Heavyweight
|25
|150
|NR
|Dominique Wooding
|Bantamweight
|25
|150
|NR
|Dylan Logan
|Featherweight
|25
|150
|NR
|George Courtney
|Featherweight
|25
|150
|149
|Justin Sumter
|Middleweight
|25
|150
|NR
|Leah McCourt
|Women’s Featherweight
|25
|150
|149
|Raymond Daniels
|Welterweight
|25
|150
|NR
|Richard Kiely
|Welterweight
|25
|163
|158
|Dominic Mazzotta
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|164
|160
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|24
|164
|160
|Leandro Higo
|Featherweight
|24
|166
|162
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|23
|166
|162
|Thomas Oswald
|Welterweight
|23
|168
|165
|Chris Avila
|Lightweight
|22.5
|168
|165
|Daniele Scatizzi
|Lightweight
|22.5
|168
|165
|Giorgio Pietrini
|Welterweight
|22.5
|168
|165
|Honor Kelesh
|Featherweight
|22.5
|168
|NR
|James Bennett
|Featherweight
|22.5
|168
|165
|Ky Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|168
|165
|Mohammad Yahya
|Lightweight
|22.5
|168
|147
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|22.5
|176
|175
|Darren Smith
|Lightweight
|20
|176
|NR
|Terry Brazier
|Lightweight
|20
|178
|162
|A.J. Matthews
|Welterweight
|19
|178
|177
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|19
|180
|145
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|18.5
|181
|194
|Aaron Chalmers
|Lightweight
|18
|181
|NR
|Chris Bungard
|Lightweight
|18
|181
|175
|Kent Kauppinen
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|181
|NR
|Nathan Rose
|Featherweight
|18
|181
|181
|Toby Misech
|Bantamweight
|18
|186
|182
|James Bochnovic
|Middleweight
|17.5
|187
|184
|James Terry
|Welterweight
|17
|188
|190
|Bruna Ellen
|Women’s Flyweight
|16.5
|189
|185
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|15.5
|190
|186
|Jim Wallhead
|Welterweight
|14.5
|190
|186
|Paul Redmond
|Lightweight
|14.5
|190
|103
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
|Heavyweight
|14.5
|190
|NR
|Robert Morrow
|Middleweight
|14.5
|194
|189
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|14
|195
|NR
|Galore Bofando
|Welterweight
|13
|195
|190
|Pat Casey
|Lightweight
|13
|197
|190
|Heather Hardy
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|198
|NR
|Frans Mlambo
|Bantamweight
|10
|198
|NR
|Joseph Holmes
|Welterweight
|10
|198
|193
|Luis Erives
|Lightweight
|10
|201
|194
|Alex Potts
|Bantamweight
|9
|201
|194
|Iony Razafiarison
|Women’s Featherweight
|9
|201
|NR
|Jonathan Gary
|Lightweight
|9
|204
|197
|Andy Murad
|Welterweight
|8.5
|205
|198
|Joe Neal
|Bantamweight
|8
|205
|198
|Joshua Jones
|Lightweight
|8
|207
|NR
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|Welterweight
|7
|208
|NR
|Bec Rawlings
|Women’s Flyweight
|5.5
|209
|211
|John Beneduce
|Featherweight
|5
|209
|200
|John Mercurio
|Welterweight
|5
|209
|200
|Johnny Nunez
|Lightweight
|5
|209
|200
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|5
|209
|200
|Lee Chadwick
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|209
|200
|Richie Smullen
|Featherweight
|5
|209
|NR
|Saul Rogers
|Featherweight
|5
|216
|205
|Justin Smitley
|Featherweight
|4.5
|216
|205
|Levi Matan
|Welterweight
|4.5
|216
|205
|Lisa Blaine
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|216
|205
|Will Morris
|Middleweight
|4.5
|220
|209
|Amber Leibrock
|Women’s Featherweight
|4
|221
|210
|James Mulheron
|Light Heavyweight
|3.5
|222
|NR
|Adam Gustab
|Featherweight
|0
|222
|211
|Andy Main
|Featherweight
|0
|222
|211
|Anthony Ruiz
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|222
|211
|Cindy Dandois
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|222
|NR
|Constantin Gnusariov
|Welterweight
|0
|222
|211
|Craig Fairley
|Lightweight
|0
|222
|211
|Daniel Crawford
|Featherweight
|0
|222
|NR
|Elina Kallionidou
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|222
|NR
|Fred Freeman
|Lightweight
|0
|222
|211
|Gerald Harris
|Middleweight
|0
|222
|211
|Ion Pascu
|Welterweight
|0
|222
|211
|Javier Torres
|Middleweight
|0
|222
|107
|Jeremy Spoon
|Featherweight
|0
|222
|211
|Jerome Mickle
|Lightweight
|0
|222
|NR
|John Redmond
|Middleweight
|0
|222
|211
|Josenaldo Silva
|Featherweight
|0
|222
|211
|Justin Roswell
|Welterweight
|0
|222
|178
|Keith Berry
|Middleweight
|0
|222
|NR
|Keith McCabe
|Welterweight
|0
|222
|211
|Kirill Medvedovsky
|Featherweight
|0
|222
|211
|Kirill Sidelnikov
|Heavyweight
|0
|222
|NR
|Kona Oliveira
|Welterweight
|0
|222
|211
|Kristi Lopez
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|222
|211
|Leonardo Leite
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|222
|211
|Martin Hudson
|Middleweight
|0
|222
|NR
|Nathan Greyson
|Bantamweight
|0
|222
|211
|Nathan Stolen
|Lightweight
|0
|222
|NR
|Peter Queally
|Lightweight
|0
|222
|NR
|Rodolfo Rocha
|Welterweight
|0
|222
|211
|Roger Huerta
|Lightweight
|0
|222
|211
|Ron Becker
|Welterweight
|0
|222
|NR
|Ryan Scope
|Lightweight
|0
|222
|211
|Ryan Walker
|Lightweight
|0
|222
|211
|Sam Slater
|Lightweight
|0
|222
|182
|Sean Powers
|Middleweight
|0
|222
|206
|Thomas Lopez
|Featherweight
|0
|222
|8
|Vitaly Minakov
|Heavyweight
|0
|222
|NR
|Walter Pugliesi
|Welterweight
|0
|222
|109
|Wanderlei Silva
|Heavyweight
|0
|222
|211
|Will Lavine
|Middleweight
|0
|222
|211
|Ysidro Gutierrez
|Featherweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jul 31/19