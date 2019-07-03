Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jul 3/19

Posted by | Jul 3, 2019 | ,

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jul 3/19
By: |

May 11, 2019; Rosemont, IL, USA; A.J. McKee (red gloves) defeats Pat Curran (blue gloves) during Bellator 221 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 535.5
2 4 A.J. McKee 143
3 NR Eduardo Dantas 140
4 3 Emmanuel Sanchez 120
5 NR Juan Archuleta 103
6 5 Henry Corrales 100.5
7 9 Tywan Claxton 92
8 NR Adam Borics 89.5
9 8 Georgi Karakhanyan 71
10 11 Pete Rogers 65
11 24 Cris Lencioni 57.5
12 13 Sam Sicilia 55
13 12 Aaron Pico 53
14 NR Hyder Amil 47.5
15 15 Jeremiah Labiano 36.5
16 2 Pat Curran 36
17 17 Daniel Carey 35
18 15 Noad Lahat 34.5
19 18 Adil Benjilany 31
20 20 Ignacio Ortiz 27.5
21 NR Brandon Laroco 27
22 21 Leandro Higo 24
23 22 Aaron Webb 22.5
23 22 Honor Kelesh 22.5
23 NR James Bennett 22.5
26 NR Nathan Rose 18
27 26 John Teixeira 15.5
28 NR John Beneduce 5
28 27 Richie Smullen 5
30 28 Justin Smitley 4.5
31 29 Andy Main 0
31 29 Daniel Crawford 0
31 29 Jeremy Spoon 0
31 29 Josenaldo Silva 0
31 29 Kirill Medvedovsky 0
31 29 Ysidro Gutierrez 0

Check back next Wednesday for our bantamweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jul 3/19



Related Posts

Richie Santiago Talks Mentality Ahead of Contender Series Fight

Richie Santiago Talks Mentality Ahead of Contender Series Fight

June 25, 2019

The Livest Dog at UFC 238: Angela Hill

The Livest Dog at UFC 238: Angela Hill

June 8, 2019

Matchroom on DAZN: Golovkin vs. Rolls Picks

Matchroom on DAZN: Golovkin vs. Rolls Picks

June 7, 2019

Fight of the Day: Kid Yamamoto vs. Mike Zambidis

Fight of the Day: Kid Yamamoto vs. Mike Zambidis

June 4, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino