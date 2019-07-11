Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

June update: City Kickboxing stays on top.

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 1 City Kickboxing 1.000 5 0 1 0 13 2 2 Fortis MMA 0.750 9 3 0 0 12 3 6 Fight Ready 1.000 2 0 2 0 10 4 8 American Kickboxing Academy 0.700 7 3 0 0 8 4 4 Elevation Fight Team 0.750 6 2 0 0 8 6 8 Nova Uniao 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 6 8 Roufusport 0.667 6 3 0 0 6 6 4 Team Oyama 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 9 6 Jackson-Wink 0.538 7 6 1 0 5 10 8 American Top Team Portland 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 22 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 8 Frontline Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 8 Gile Ribeiro Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 8 Gornik Leczna 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 22 Lobo Gym 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 22 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.667 4 2 0 0 4 10 8 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 22 MMAGOLD 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 8 Next Generation 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 10 22 Phalanx MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 22 SK Absolute Bulgaria 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 22 Team Bigi Boy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 8 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 22 The Performance Compound 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 10 8 Tristar 0.667 4 2 0 0 4 26 93 Tiger Muay Thai 0.500 4 4 1 0 3 27 NR 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 8 Adrenaline MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 27 22 Akhmat Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 27 22 Alan Belcher MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 American Top Team Gwinnett 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 NR Apex MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Arena Dortmund 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Bellmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 8 BMF Ranch 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 27 22 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 NR Budokan Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Capital da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Cerrado MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 27 22 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Champions MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Chute Boxe 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Different Breed MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 NR Dragon Power 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Eagles MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Elevate MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 NR Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Fight Club Nart 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Freak-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Futures MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Gladiators Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Glendale Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Glory MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 27 22 Gracie Fusion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Imperio Fight 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 27 NR Industrials 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Invictus MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 NR Korean Zombie MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 NR Marcelo Ribas Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Miller Brothers MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 MMA Factory 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 NR New Breed Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 New Stream 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Peresvet FT 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 NR Peterson Grapplers 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Red Schafer MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 NR Redline Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Rio Fighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Rise Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Scorpion Fighting System 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 South Shore Sportfighting 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Team Alpha 0.571 4 3 0 0 2 27 22 Team Destruction 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Team Greco 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 NR Team Kattar MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Team Markos 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Team Maximo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Thai Brasil 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 The Jungle 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 NR The MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Top Team Salzburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 NR Trench Tech 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Tribe Tokyo MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 27 22 VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 98 178 Factory X 0.583 7 5 0 1 1 98 91 Hard Knocks 365 0.462 6 7 1 0 1 98 91 Parana Vale Tudo 0.333 1 2 1 0 1 101 22 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 101 Bandog Fight Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 101 Black Sheep MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 93 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 93 CM System 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 93 Fusion X-Cel Performance 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 22 Genesis BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 93 Legion Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 22 Longview MMA/Team 515 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 101 Millennia MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 101 One Kick’s Gym 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 22 Scottish Hit Squad 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 8 Syndicate MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 101 93 Team Kaobon 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 93 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 101 Team Quest 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 22 Team Rubao Carioca BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 118 22 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.600 3 2 0 1 -1 119 101 011 MMA Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Academie Pro Star MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 American Top Team Rome 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Arizona Combat Sports 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Ascension MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 ATS 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Australian Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Berkut WCA Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Corinthians MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Delincuentes MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Disorderly Conduct 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Elite Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 NR Extreme Combat Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 NR Fightzone Stockholm 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 NR Forja V2 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Frankiko Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Gracie New Jersey Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Gracie United 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 House of Champions 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 NR Hung Mun MMA Stuidos 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 NR Impact Jiu Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Iron Mann MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Jesus Is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Killer Bees 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Knoxville MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Korona Sports Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Lauzon MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 NR Lions High Performance Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Marajo Brothers Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 119 101 Maximum Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Mjolnir MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 NR MMA Masters 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 NR MMA Red Star 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 MMA-KEGI 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 MOB Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 NR Murcielago MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Ohana Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Paradigm Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Patenaude Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Pete White Boxing & MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Phuket Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Polar Bear Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Pura Vida Bjj 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Reign MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Renegade MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Ronildo Nobre Judo Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 RVCA Training Center 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 119 180 SBG Ireland 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 119 101 SikJitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 NR Stabile Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Strong Style Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 93 TATA Fight Team 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 119 101 Team 515 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Team Quest Thailand 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Texas Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Toshido MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 Troop MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 NR Vos Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 NR W4R Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 White Lotus Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 119 101 WWFC Promotion 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 200 178 Genesis Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3 201 180 Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 201 180 CSW 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 201 101 Entram Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 201 101 Five Rounds 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 201 101 Higher Level MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 201 101 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 201 101 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4 201 180 Yakima MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 209 3 American Top Team 0.447 17 21 1 0 -5 210 180 Allstars Training Center 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6 210 186 Astra Fight Team 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6 210 191 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.333 3 6 0 0 -6 210 186 Evolucao Thai 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6 214 189 Gracie Technics 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7 214 189 Treigning Lab 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7 214 180 Xtreme Couture 0.417 5 7 0 1 -7 217 186 Alliance MMA 0.300 3 7 0 0 -8 218 192 Kings MMA 0.167 1 5 0 1 -11 219 193 MMA Lab 0.167 2 10 0 0 -16

