Whittaker-Adesanya to unify titles in Australia

The UFC middleweight and interim version of the championship will reportedly be unified soon in Melbourne, Australia.

Aussie Robert Whittaker will meet Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 Oct . 5 at Marvel Stadium.

UFC president Dana White told reporters Tuesday at the new UFC Apex facility the bout will “blow the (expletive) doors off of that country.”

Adesanya won the interim championship by defeating Kelvin Gastelum in an instant classic in April. Whittaker last fought in June 2018, as he defeated Yoel Romero. Whittaker pulled out of a scheduled bout against Gastelum in February in Australia for emergency abdominal hernia surgery at the last minute.

