UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Flyweights: Jun 10/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Jun 10/19
Jun 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Katlyn Chookagian (red gloves) and Joanne Calderwood (blue gloves) during UFC 238 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Flyweights 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 235.5
2 2 5 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 178
3 3 12 Montana De La Rosa 77
4 7 3 Katlyn Chookagian 64
5 NR 14 Maycee Barber 62.5
5 4 15 Paige VanZant 62.5
7 5 2 Jessica Eye 50.5
8 6 7 Joanne Calderwood 43.5
9 8 Gillian Robertson 42.5
10 9 Mayra Bueno Silva 40
11 NR 16 Poliana Botelho 32.5
12 25 10 Jennifer Maia 30
12 15 6 Roxanne Modafferi 30
12 11 Wu Yanan 30
15 13 13 Mara Romero Borella 25
16 14 Ashlee Evans-Smith 24.5
17 NR Maryna Moroz 23.5
18 10 8 Alexis Davis 22.5
19 17 9 Lauren Murphy 22
20 NR JJ Aldrich 20.5
21 18 Rachael Ostovich 20
22 12 4 Liz Carmouche 19.5
23 19 Ji Yeon Kim 12.5
24 20 Lucie Pudilova 11.5
25 22 11 Andrea Lee 9.5
26 21 Antonina Shevchenko 9
27 23 Lauren Mueller 8
28 NR Luana Carolina 5
28 25 Molly McCann 5
30 24 Nadia Kassem 4.5
31 25 Ariane Lipski 0
31 25 Kalindra Faria 0
31 25 Melinda Fabian 0
31 25 Priscila Cachoeira 0
31 NR Sabina Mazo 0
31 25 Taila Santos 0
31 25 Veronica Macedo 0

Check back Friday for our women’s strawweight rankings

