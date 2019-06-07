UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Featherweights: Jun 7/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 438 2 2 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 193 3 3 2 Germaine de Randamie 111 4 4 3 Holly Holm 97 5 5 9 Marion Reneau 66.5 6 NR Sara McMann 59.5 7 6 5 Raquel Pennington 59 8 8 4 Ketlen Vieira 52.5 9 9 7 Aspen Ladd 49 10 7 6 Cat Zingano 47 11 16 11 Irene Aldana 43 12 9 15 Macy Chiasson 39 13 NR Bea Malecki 25 14 12 8 Yana Kunitskaya 24.5 15 14 Jessica-Rose Clark 22 16 NR Felicia Spencer 20 16 13 Sarah Moras 20 18 15 Megan Anderson 18 19 11 13 Bethe Correia 16.5 20 17 Sijara Eubanks 12.5 21 18 14 Lina Lansberg 12 22 NR Viviane Araujo 10 23 19 Leah Letson 5 24 19 16 Talita Bernardo 4.5 25 21 Gina Mazany 4 26 NR Duda Santana 0 26 22 Panny Kianzad 0 26 22 12 Tonya Evinger 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings

