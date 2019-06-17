UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jun 17/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 678 2 2 14 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 491 3 6 4 Henry Cejudo Flyweight/Bantamweight 471 4 5 6 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 438 5 4 11 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 435 6 7 5 Max Holloway Featherweight 421 7 11 12 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 393 8 9 7 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 370.5 9 24 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 343.5 10 42 8 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 317 11 14 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 307 12 18 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297 12 13 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 297 14 3 2 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 290 15 21 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 287 16 22 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 271 17 23 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 267.5 18 15 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 264 19 27 Leon Edwards Welterweight 259 20 33 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 251 21 37 13 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 235.5 22 45 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 233 23 30 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 232 24 39 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 228.5 25 15 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 225 26 68 15 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 224.5 27 28 Yoel Romero Middleweight 224 28 34 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 206 29 29 Kevin Lee Welterweight 204 30 35 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 200 31 40 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 199.5 32 37 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 198.5 33 12 Chris Weidman Middleweight 198 34 40 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 193 35 24 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 191 36 43 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 188 37 64 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 187 38 20 Jose Aldo Featherweight 186 39 45 Derek Brunson Middleweight 184 39 44 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 184 41 36 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 183 42 63 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 180.5 43 47 Dan Hooker Lightweight 178 43 47 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Flyweight 178 43 31 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 178 46 61 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 176 46 49 Darren Till Welterweight 176 48 51 James Vick Lightweight 171 49 50 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 170 50 53 Paul Felder Lightweight 169 51 54 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 165.5 52 56 Vicente Luque Welterweight 165 53 54 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 163 54 58 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 162.5 55 32 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 158 56 59 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 157.5 57 62 Brad Tavares Middleweight 153 57 118 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 153 59 57 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 150 59 64 Demian Maia Welterweight 150 61 60 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 148.5 62 68 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 148 63 67 Niko Price Welterweight 147 64 70 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 143.5 65 71 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Lightweight 140 65 101 Petr Yan Bantamweight 140 67 72 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 139 67 19 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 139 69 77 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 138 69 73 John Lineker Bantamweight 138 71 77 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 136.5 71 79 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 136.5 73 80 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 135 74 82 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 133 75 84 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 132.5 76 81 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 130 77 66 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 128 78 75 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 127.5 79 NR Leonardo Santos Lightweight 127 80 85 Claudio Silva Welterweight 126 80 87 Rob Font Bantamweight 126 82 95 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 125 83 185 Warlley Alves Welterweight 123.5 84 93 Paulo Costa Middleweight 120.5 85 91 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 120 85 89 Sean Strickland Welterweight 120 85 92 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 120 88 98 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 117.5 89 97 Edson Barboza Lightweight 116.5 90 73 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 116 91 227 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 115.5 91 76 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 115.5 93 96 Darren Elkins Featherweight 115 94 151 Mike Perry Welterweight 114.5 95 175 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 113.5 95 99 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 113.5 97 115 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 113 98 101 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 112.5 99 99 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 111 100 82 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 110.5 101 105 David Teymur Lightweight 110 101 105 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 110 101 105 Josh Emmett Featherweight 110 104 127 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 109.5 105 88 Nik Lentz Lightweight 109 106 120 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 108 107 112 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 107.5 108 NR Nate Diaz Welterweight 105 109 114 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 104.5 110 104 Neil Magny Welterweight 103.5 111 94 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 103 112 124 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 102 113 111 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 101 114 120 Andre Fili Featherweight 100 114 118 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 100 116 127 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 99 116 124 Uriah Hall Middleweight 99 118 127 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 97 118 108 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 97 118 152 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 97 118 120 Renato Moicano Featherweight 97 122 131 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 96 122 148 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 96 122 131 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 96 125 134 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 95.5 126 109 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 95 126 236 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 95 126 109 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 95 129 137 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 93 129 137 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 93 131 140 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 91.5 132 141 Jake Matthews Welterweight 90.5 133 135 Davi Ramos Lightweight 89.5 133 117 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 89.5 135 123 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 88.5 136 89 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 88 136 145 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 88 136 145 Ryan Hall Lightweight 88 139 469 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 86 139 127 David Branch Middleweight 86 139 126 James Krause Welterweight 86 142 172 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 85 142 142 Ismail Naurdiev Welterweight 85 144 136 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 84.5 144 170 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 84.5 146 85 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 84 146 153 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 84 146 249 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 84 149 154 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 81 150 116 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 80.5 151 156 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 80 152 232 Zak Cummings Middleweight 79.5 153 158 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 78 154 160 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77 155 168 Alex Morono Welterweight 76 155 148 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 76 157 179 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5 157 166 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 75.5 159 178 Ben Askren Welterweight 75 159 150 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 75 159 209 Walt Harris Heavyweight 75 162 NR Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 74.5 163 163 Alex Garcia Welterweight 74 164 159 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 73.5 164 181 Mickey Gall Welterweight 73.5 164 174 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 73.5 167 172 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Strawweight 73 168 144 Manny Bermudez Bantamweight 72.5 169 17 Cain Velasquez Heavyweight 72 169 52 Chad Mendes Featherweight 72 169 113 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 72 172 163 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 71.5 173 198 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 71 173 469 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 71 173 178 Tom Breese Middleweight 71 176 163 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 70 177 157 Alan Jouban Welterweight 69.5 177 183 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 68.5 179 160 Clay Guida Lightweight 68 180 166 Curtis Millender Welterweight 67.5 180 327 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5 180 203 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 67.5 183 188 Matt Schnell Flyweight 67 184 189 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 66.5 184 189 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 66.5 186 192 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 65 187 193 Dan Ige Featherweight 64.5 188 176 Michael Johnson Featherweight 64.5 189 232 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 64 189 185 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 64 191 155 Chas Skelly Featherweight 63 192 469 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 62.5 192 195 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 62.5 194 198 Arnold Allen Featherweight 61 194 194 Randy Brown Welterweight 61 196 200 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 60.5 197 185 Jordan Mein Welterweight 59.5 197 NR Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 59.5 199 203 Geoff Neal Welterweight 59 199 203 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 59 199 203 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 59 199 201 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 59 199 NR Ray Borg Bantamweight 59 204 176 Jim Miller Lightweight 58.5 205 203 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 58 206 214 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 57 206 214 Li Jingliang Welterweight 57 206 197 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 57 206 222 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 57 210 183 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 56.5 211 NR Nicco Montano Women’s Flyweight 55 212 222 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 54.5 212 225 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 54.5 214 269 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 54 215 213 John Makdessi Lightweight 53.5 216 219 Lando Vannata Lightweight 53 217 234 Alex Perez Bantamweight 52.5 217 214 Desmond Green Lightweight 52.5 217 225 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 52.5 220 227 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 52 220 227 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 52 222 280 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 51.5 222 191 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 51.5 222 276 Shane Burgos Featherweight 51.5 225 219 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 51 225 209 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 51 227 249 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 50.5 227 195 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 50.5 227 234 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 50.5 230 236 Khalild Murtazaliev Middleweight 50 230 231 Lyman Good Welterweight 50 232 240 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 49.5 233 286 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 49 233 241 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 49 233 178 Stevie Ray Lightweight 49 236 241 Ben Saunders Welterweight 48.5 236 236 Chad Laprise Welterweight 48.5 236 221 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 48.5 239 224 Devonte Smith Lightweight 48 239 246 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 48 239 246 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 48 242 255 Song Yadong Bantamweight 47.5 243 214 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 47 244 252 Darren Stewart Middleweight 46.5 244 253 Eryk Anders Light Heavyweight 46.5 246 269 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 45.5 247 257 Bobby Moffett Featherweight 45 247 182 Carlos Condit Welterweight 45 247 257 Markus Perez Middleweight 45 250 259 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 44.5 250 422 Grant Dawson Featherweight 44.5 250 246 Polo Reyes Lightweight 44.5 250 244 Zak Ottow Welterweight 44.5 254 259 Tim Means Welterweight 44 255 255 Drew Dober Lightweight 43.5 255 211 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 43.5 257 382 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 43 257 264 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 43 257 264 Weili Zhang Women’s Strawweight 43 260 236 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 42.5 260 259 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 42.5 260 262 Song Kenan Welterweight 42.5 260 NR Trevin Giles Middleweight 42.5 264 271 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 41 265 241 Danny Roberts Welterweight 40.5 266 145 Anderson Silva Middleweight 40 266 266 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 40 266 NR Michel Pereira Welterweight 40 266 272 Mike Grundy Featherweight 40 270 249 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 39.5 271 227 John Dodson Bantamweight 39 271 286 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 39 273 286 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 38 273 NR Eric Spicely Middleweight 38 275 282 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37 275 275 Rick Glenn Featherweight 37 277 276 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 36.5 278 278 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 36 279 244 Jon Tuck Lightweight 34.5 279 285 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 34.5 281 454 Frank Camacho Lightweight 33.5 281 283 Jack Marshman Middleweight 33.5 283 292 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 33 284 469 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 32.5 284 286 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 32.5 286 211 Alan Patrick Lightweight 32 286 263 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 32 286 311 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 32 289 299 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 31.5 289 295 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 31.5 291 296 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 31 292 469 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 292 403 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 30 292 316 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 30 292 286 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 30 296 304 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 29.5 296 415 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 29.5 298 307 Kevin Holland Middleweight 29 298 307 Max Griffin Welterweight 29 298 297 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 29 301 316 Brandon Davis Bantamweight 28.5 301 318 Julio Arce Featherweight 28.5 301 292 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 28.5 304 297 Dong Hyun Ma Lightweight 28 305 313 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 27.5 305 299 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 27.5 305 313 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5 308 318 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 27 309 318 Brett Johns Bantamweight 26.5 309 318 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5 309 318 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 26.5 312 325 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 26 312 323 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 26 314 327 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 25.5 314 201 Myles Jury Featherweight 25.5 316 292 Alex White Lightweight 25 316 327 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 25 316 NR Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 25 316 307 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 25 316 286 Cub Swanson Featherweight 25 316 304 Don Madge Lightweight 25 316 313 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25 316 337 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 25 316 327 Luis Pena Lightweight 25 316 299 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 25 316 327 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 25 316 469 Takashi Sato Welterweight 25 328 337 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 24.5 328 299 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5 328 337 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 24.5 328 422 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 24.5 328 353 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 24.5 328 422 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 24.5 328 337 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 24.5 335 342 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 24 336 469 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 23.5 337 344 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strawweight 23 338 272 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 22.5 338 327 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 22.5 338 346 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 22.5 338 327 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 22.5 338 327 Devin Powell Lightweight 22.5 338 346 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 338 312 Jalin Turner Lightweight 22.5 338 346 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 346 361 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 22 346 387 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 22 346 353 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 22 346 353 Karl Roberson Light Heavyweight 22 346 325 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 22 351 346 Jared Gordon Lightweight 21.5 352 346 Junior Albini Heavyweight 21 352 373 Xiaonan Yan Women’s Strawweight 21 354 218 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 20.5 354 387 Christos Giagos Lightweight 20.5 354 469 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20.5 357 307 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 20 357 361 Charles Byrd Middleweight 20 357 NR Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 20 357 469 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 20 357 361 Kron Gracie Featherweight 20 357 361 Martin Bravo Featherweight 20 357 361 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 20 357 327 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 20 357 344 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 20 366 299 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 19.5 366 266 Thiago Alves Welterweight 19.5 368 369 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 19 369 370 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 18.5 370 398 Arjan Bhullar Heavyweight 18 370 361 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 18 370 253 Renan Barao Bantamweight 18 373 376 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 17.5 374 358 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 375 318 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 16.5 375 377 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5 377 370 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16 377 NR Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 16 377 377 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 16 380 398 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 14.5 380 382 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 14.5 382 327 Court McGee Welterweight 14 382 387 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 14 382 375 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 14 382 383 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 14 382 387 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 14 387 454 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 13.5 388 370 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13 389 380 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 12.5 389 346 Gray Maynard Lightweight 12.5 389 337 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 12.5 389 387 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 12.5 393 415 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 12 394 343 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 11.5 395 396 Trevor Smith Middleweight 11 396 383 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 10.5 397 403 Cole Smith Bantamweight 10 397 374 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 10 397 398 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 10 397 469 Matt Sayles Featherweight 10 397 398 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 10 397 469 Sergey Pavlovich Heavyweight 10 397 NR Viviane Araujo Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 10 404 360 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 9.5 404 266 Bobby Green Lightweight 9.5 404 393 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 9.5 404 403 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 9.5 404 403 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 9.5 404 403 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 9.5 404 403 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 9.5 404 403 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5 412 353 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 9 412 382 Juan Adams Heavyweight 9 414 NR Brad Katona Bantamweight 8.5 414 413 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5 414 413 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 8.5 417 377 Emil Meek Welterweight 8 417 402 Erik Koch Welterweight 8 417 469 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 8 417 361 Lauren Mueller Women’s Flyweight 8 421 421 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 7 422 422 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5 422 398 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 5 422 422 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 5 422 422 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 5 422 469 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 5 422 422 Geraldo de Freitas Featherweight 5 422 411 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 5 422 422 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 5 422 469 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 5 422 422 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 5 422 422 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 5 422 NR Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 5 422 422 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 5 422 469 Matt Frevola Lightweight 5 422 NR Matt Wiman Lightweight 5 422 422 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 5 422 422 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 5 422 422 Rashad Coulter Light Heavyweight 5 422 422 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 5 422 422 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 5 422 NR Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 5 422 469 Thiago Moises Lightweight 5 422 446 Vince Morales Bantamweight 5 445 446 Austin Arnett Featherweight 4.5 445 446 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 4.5 445 422 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4.5 445 NR Gavin Tucker Featherweight 4.5 445 403 Jesus Pinedo Lightweight 4.5 445 415 John Gunther Lightweight 4.5 445 393 Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4.5 445 446 Steven Peterson Featherweight 4.5 445 422 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 4.5 454 454 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4 454 422 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 4 454 454 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4 454 422 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4 454 465 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4 454 454 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 4 454 446 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 4 454 454 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 4 454 446 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 4 463 465 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 3.5 463 465 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 3.5 463 469 Joby Sanchez Bantamweight 3.5 466 465 Julian Erosa Featherweight 3 467 469 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 467 469 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 467 279 Alex Caceres Featherweight 0 467 469 Alex da Silva Coelho Lightweight 0 467 454 Allan Zuniga Lightweight 0 467 NR Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 0 467 469 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 0 467 396 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 0 467 469 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 0 467 NR Austin Hubbard Lightweight 0 467 454 B.J. Penn Lightweight 0 467 469 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 0 467 NR Boston Salmon Bantamweight 0 467 454 Callan Porter Lightweight 0 467 469 Carlos Huachin Bantamweight 0 467 NR Charles Jourdain Lightweight 0 467 469 Dan Moret Lightweight 0 467 NR Danilo Belluardo Lightweight 0 467 469 David Zawada Welterweight 0 467 NR Derrick Krantz Welterweight 0 467 NR Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 0 467 469 Elias Garcia Flyweight 0 467 469 Eric Wisely Lightweight 0 467 469 Felipe Colares Featherweight 0 467 NR Gilbert Melendez Featherweight 0 467 469 Grigory Popov Bantamweight 0 467 469 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0 467 280 Hector Lombard Middleweight 0 467 469 Jay Cucciniello Featherweight 0 467 422 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0 467 469 Jin Soo Son Bantamweight 0 467 469 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0 467 469 John Phillips Middleweight 0 467 469 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 0 467 422 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 467 411 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0 467 469 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 0 467 469 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 0 467 469 Kurt Holobaugh Lightweight 0 467 469 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 0 467 NR Kyle Prepolec Welterweight 0 467 469 Kyle Stewart Welterweight 0 467 469 Luigi Vendramini Welterweight 0 467 NR Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 0 467 469 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 467 469 Marcos Mariano Lightweight 0 467 469 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 0 467 469 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 467 469 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 467 415 Melinda Fabian Women’s Flyweight 0 467 469 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 467 469 Mike Davis Lightweight 0 467 469 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 467 469 Panny Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 0 467 446 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0 467 469 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 0 467 469 Randy Costa Bantamweight 0 467 469 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 0 467 469 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0 467 NR Rostem Akman Welterweight 0 467 469 Ryan MacDonald Bantamweight 0 467 469 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 0 467 469 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 467 469 Sarah Frota Women’s Strawweight 0 467 NR Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 0 467 469 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 0 467 469 Su Mudaerji Bantamweight 0 467 469 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 467 NR Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0 467 469 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0 467 469 Te Edwards Lightweight 0 467 469 Thomas Gifford Lightweight 0 467 469 Tim Williams Middleweight 0 467 469 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght 0 467 469 Tyler Diamond Featherweight 0 467 469 Veronica Macedo Women’s Flyweight 0 467 469 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 467 469 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 0 467 NR Wuliji Buren Bantamweight 0 467 469 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0

