UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jun 17/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|678
|2
|2
|14
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|491
|3
|6
|4
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|471
|4
|5
|6
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|438
|5
|4
|11
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|435
|6
|7
|5
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|421
|7
|11
|12
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|393
|8
|9
|7
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|370.5
|9
|24
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|343.5
|10
|42
|8
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|317
|11
|14
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|307
|12
|18
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|12
|13
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|297
|14
|3
|2
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|290
|15
|21
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|287
|16
|22
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|271
|17
|23
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|267.5
|18
|15
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|264
|19
|27
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|259
|20
|33
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|251
|21
|37
|13
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|235.5
|22
|45
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|233
|23
|30
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|232
|24
|39
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|228.5
|25
|15
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|225
|26
|68
|15
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|224.5
|27
|28
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|224
|28
|34
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|206
|29
|29
|Kevin Lee
|Welterweight
|204
|30
|35
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|200
|31
|40
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|199.5
|32
|37
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|198.5
|33
|12
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|198
|34
|40
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|193
|35
|24
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|191
|36
|43
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|188
|37
|64
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|187
|38
|20
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|186
|39
|45
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|184
|39
|44
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|184
|41
|36
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|183
|42
|63
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|180.5
|43
|47
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|178
|43
|47
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Flyweight
|178
|43
|31
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|178
|46
|61
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|176
|46
|49
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|176
|48
|51
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|171
|49
|50
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|170
|50
|53
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|169
|51
|54
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|165.5
|52
|56
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|165
|53
|54
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|163
|54
|58
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|162.5
|55
|32
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|158
|56
|59
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|157.5
|57
|62
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|153
|57
|118
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|153
|59
|57
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|150
|59
|64
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|150
|61
|60
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|148.5
|62
|68
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|148
|63
|67
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|147
|64
|70
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|143.5
|65
|71
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Lightweight
|140
|65
|101
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|140
|67
|72
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|139
|67
|19
|Luke Rockhold
|Light Heavyweight
|139
|69
|77
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|138
|69
|73
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|138
|71
|77
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|136.5
|71
|79
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|136.5
|73
|80
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|135
|74
|82
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|133
|75
|84
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|132.5
|76
|81
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|130
|77
|66
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|128
|78
|75
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|127.5
|79
|NR
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|127
|80
|85
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|126
|80
|87
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|82
|95
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|125
|83
|185
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|123.5
|84
|93
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|120.5
|85
|91
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|85
|89
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|120
|85
|92
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|120
|88
|98
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|117.5
|89
|97
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|116.5
|90
|73
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|116
|91
|227
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|115.5
|91
|76
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|115.5
|93
|96
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|115
|94
|151
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|114.5
|95
|175
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|113.5
|95
|99
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|113.5
|97
|115
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|113
|98
|101
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|112.5
|99
|99
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|111
|100
|82
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|110.5
|101
|105
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|101
|105
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|110
|101
|105
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|110
|104
|127
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|109.5
|105
|88
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|109
|106
|120
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|108
|107
|112
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|107.5
|108
|NR
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|105
|109
|114
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|104.5
|110
|104
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|103.5
|111
|94
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|103
|112
|124
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|102
|113
|111
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|101
|114
|120
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|100
|114
|118
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|100
|116
|127
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|99
|116
|124
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|99
|118
|127
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|97
|118
|108
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|97
|118
|152
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|97
|118
|120
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|97
|122
|131
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|96
|122
|148
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|96
|122
|131
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|96
|125
|134
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|95.5
|126
|109
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|95
|126
|236
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|95
|126
|109
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|95
|129
|137
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|93
|129
|137
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|93
|131
|140
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|91.5
|132
|141
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|90.5
|133
|135
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|89.5
|133
|117
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|89.5
|135
|123
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|88.5
|136
|89
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|88
|136
|145
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|88
|136
|145
|Ryan Hall
|Lightweight
|88
|139
|469
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|86
|139
|127
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|86
|139
|126
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|86
|142
|172
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|85
|142
|142
|Ismail Naurdiev
|Welterweight
|85
|144
|136
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|144
|170
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|146
|85
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|84
|146
|153
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|84
|146
|249
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|84
|149
|154
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|81
|150
|116
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|80.5
|151
|156
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|80
|152
|232
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|79.5
|153
|158
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|78
|154
|160
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|77
|155
|168
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|76
|155
|148
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|76
|157
|179
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|75.5
|157
|166
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|75.5
|159
|178
|Ben Askren
|Welterweight
|75
|159
|150
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|75
|159
|209
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|75
|162
|NR
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|74.5
|163
|163
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|74
|164
|159
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|164
|181
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|73.5
|164
|174
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|167
|172
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Strawweight
|73
|168
|144
|Manny Bermudez
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|169
|17
|Cain Velasquez
|Heavyweight
|72
|169
|52
|Chad Mendes
|Featherweight
|72
|169
|113
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|72
|172
|163
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|71.5
|173
|198
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|71
|173
|469
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|71
|173
|178
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|176
|163
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|70
|177
|157
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|69.5
|177
|183
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|68.5
|179
|160
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|68
|180
|166
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|67.5
|180
|327
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|67.5
|180
|203
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|67.5
|183
|188
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|67
|184
|189
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|66.5
|184
|189
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|66.5
|186
|192
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|187
|193
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|64.5
|188
|176
|Michael Johnson
|Featherweight
|64.5
|189
|232
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|64
|189
|185
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|64
|191
|155
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|63
|192
|469
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|62.5
|192
|195
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|62.5
|194
|198
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|61
|194
|194
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|61
|196
|200
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|60.5
|197
|185
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|59.5
|197
|NR
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|59.5
|199
|203
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|59
|199
|203
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|199
|203
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|59
|199
|201
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|59
|199
|NR
|Ray Borg
|Bantamweight
|59
|204
|176
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|58.5
|205
|203
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|58
|206
|214
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|57
|206
|214
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|57
|206
|197
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|57
|206
|222
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|57
|210
|183
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|56.5
|211
|NR
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Flyweight
|55
|212
|222
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|212
|225
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|214
|269
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|54
|215
|213
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|53.5
|216
|219
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|53
|217
|234
|Alex Perez
|Bantamweight
|52.5
|217
|214
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|52.5
|217
|225
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|52.5
|220
|227
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|52
|220
|227
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|52
|222
|280
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|51.5
|222
|191
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|51.5
|222
|276
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|51.5
|225
|219
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|51
|225
|209
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|51
|227
|249
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|50.5
|227
|195
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|50.5
|227
|234
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|50.5
|230
|236
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|50
|230
|231
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|50
|232
|240
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|49.5
|233
|286
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|49
|233
|241
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|49
|233
|178
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|49
|236
|241
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|48.5
|236
|236
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|48.5
|236
|221
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|48.5
|239
|224
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|48
|239
|246
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|239
|246
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|242
|255
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|243
|214
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|47
|244
|252
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|46.5
|244
|253
|Eryk Anders
|Light Heavyweight
|46.5
|246
|269
|Ricardo Ramos
|Bantamweight
|45.5
|247
|257
|Bobby Moffett
|Featherweight
|45
|247
|182
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|45
|247
|257
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|45
|250
|259
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|44.5
|250
|422
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|44.5
|250
|246
|Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|44.5
|250
|244
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|44.5
|254
|259
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|44
|255
|255
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|43.5
|255
|211
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|43.5
|257
|382
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|43
|257
|264
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|257
|264
|Weili Zhang
|Women’s Strawweight
|43
|260
|236
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|42.5
|260
|259
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|42.5
|260
|262
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|42.5
|260
|NR
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|42.5
|264
|271
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|41
|265
|241
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|40.5
|266
|145
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|40
|266
|266
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|266
|NR
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|40
|266
|272
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|40
|270
|249
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|39.5
|271
|227
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|39
|271
|286
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|39
|273
|286
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|273
|NR
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|38
|275
|282
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|37
|275
|275
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|37
|277
|276
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|36.5
|278
|278
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|36
|279
|244
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|34.5
|279
|285
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|281
|454
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|33.5
|281
|283
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|33.5
|283
|292
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|33
|284
|469
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|284
|286
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|32.5
|286
|211
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|32
|286
|263
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|32
|286
|311
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|32
|289
|299
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|31.5
|289
|295
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|31.5
|291
|296
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|31
|292
|469
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|292
|403
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|292
|316
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|292
|286
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|296
|304
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|29.5
|296
|415
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|29.5
|298
|307
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|29
|298
|307
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|29
|298
|297
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|29
|301
|316
|Brandon Davis
|Bantamweight
|28.5
|301
|318
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|28.5
|301
|292
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|28.5
|304
|297
|Dong Hyun Ma
|Lightweight
|28
|305
|313
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|27.5
|305
|299
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|27.5
|305
|313
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|308
|318
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|27
|309
|318
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|26.5
|309
|318
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|26.5
|309
|318
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|26.5
|312
|325
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|26
|312
|323
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|26
|314
|327
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|314
|201
|Myles Jury
|Featherweight
|25.5
|316
|292
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|25
|316
|327
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|316
|NR
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|25
|316
|307
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|25
|316
|286
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|25
|316
|304
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|25
|316
|313
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|316
|337
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|25
|316
|327
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|25
|316
|299
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|316
|327
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|25
|316
|469
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|25
|328
|337
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|328
|299
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|328
|337
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|328
|422
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|328
|353
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|328
|422
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|328
|337
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|24.5
|335
|342
|Humberto Bandenay
|Featherweight
|24
|336
|469
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|337
|344
|Amanda Cooper
|Women’s Strawweight
|23
|338
|272
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|338
|327
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|338
|346
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|338
|327
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|338
|327
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|22.5
|338
|346
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|338
|312
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|22.5
|338
|346
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|346
|361
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|22
|346
|387
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|22
|346
|353
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|22
|346
|353
|Karl Roberson
|Light Heavyweight
|22
|346
|325
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|351
|346
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|21.5
|352
|346
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|21
|352
|373
|Xiaonan Yan
|Women’s Strawweight
|21
|354
|218
|C.B. Dollaway
|Middleweight
|20.5
|354
|387
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|20.5
|354
|469
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|357
|307
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|20
|357
|361
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|20
|357
|NR
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|20
|357
|469
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|20
|357
|361
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|20
|357
|361
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|20
|357
|361
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|357
|327
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|357
|344
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|20
|366
|299
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|19.5
|366
|266
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|19.5
|368
|369
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|369
|370
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|18.5
|370
|398
|Arjan Bhullar
|Heavyweight
|18
|370
|361
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|18
|370
|253
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|18
|373
|376
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|17.5
|374
|358
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|375
|318
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|16.5
|375
|377
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|377
|370
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|16
|377
|NR
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|16
|377
|377
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|16
|380
|398
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|14.5
|380
|382
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|14.5
|382
|327
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|14
|382
|387
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|382
|375
|Mizuto Hirota
|Lightweight
|14
|382
|383
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|14
|382
|387
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|14
|387
|454
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strawweight
|13.5
|388
|370
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|389
|380
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|12.5
|389
|346
|Gray Maynard
|Lightweight
|12.5
|389
|337
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|12.5
|389
|387
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|12.5
|393
|415
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|12
|394
|343
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|395
|396
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|11
|396
|383
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|10.5
|397
|403
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|10
|397
|374
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|10
|397
|398
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|10
|397
|469
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|10
|397
|398
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|397
|469
|Sergey Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|10
|397
|NR
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|10
|404
|360
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|9.5
|404
|266
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|9.5
|404
|393
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|9.5
|404
|403
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|9.5
|404
|403
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|9.5
|404
|403
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|404
|403
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|404
|403
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|412
|353
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|412
|382
|Juan Adams
|Heavyweight
|9
|414
|NR
|Brad Katona
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|414
|413
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|8.5
|414
|413
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|8.5
|417
|377
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|8
|417
|402
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|8
|417
|469
|Jason Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|8
|417
|361
|Lauren Mueller
|Women’s Flyweight
|8
|421
|421
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|422
|422
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|422
|398
|Allen Crowder
|Heavyweight
|5
|422
|422
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|422
|422
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|5
|422
|469
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|5
|422
|422
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Featherweight
|5
|422
|411
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|5
|422
|422
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|422
|469
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|5
|422
|422
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|5
|422
|422
|Leah Letson
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|5
|422
|NR
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|422
|422
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|422
|469
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|5
|422
|NR
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|5
|422
|422
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|422
|422
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|5
|422
|422
|Rashad Coulter
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|422
|422
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|5
|422
|422
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|422
|NR
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|5
|422
|469
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|5
|422
|446
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|5
|445
|446
|Austin Arnett
|Featherweight
|4.5
|445
|446
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|445
|422
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4.5
|445
|NR
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|4.5
|445
|403
|Jesus Pinedo
|Lightweight
|4.5
|445
|415
|John Gunther
|Lightweight
|4.5
|445
|393
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|445
|446
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|4.5
|445
|422
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|4.5
|454
|454
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4
|454
|422
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|4
|454
|454
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|4
|454
|422
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|4
|454
|465
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4
|454
|454
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|4
|454
|446
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|4
|454
|454
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|454
|446
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweight
|4
|463
|465
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|3.5
|463
|465
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|463
|469
|Joby Sanchez
|Bantamweight
|3.5
|466
|465
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|3
|467
|469
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|467
|469
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|467
|279
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|0
|467
|469
|Alex da Silva Coelho
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|454
|Allan Zuniga
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|0
|467
|469
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|0
|467
|396
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|454
|B.J. Penn
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|469
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Boston Salmon
|Bantamweight
|0
|467
|454
|Callan Porter
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|469
|Carlos Huachin
|Bantamweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Charles Jourdain
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|469
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Danilo Belluardo
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|469
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Derrick Krantz
|Welterweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Duda Santana
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|0
|467
|469
|Elias Garcia
|Flyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Eric Wisely
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|469
|Felipe Colares
|Featherweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Gilbert Melendez
|Featherweight
|0
|467
|469
|Grigory Popov
|Bantamweight
|0
|467
|469
|Hector Aldana
|Welterweight
|0
|467
|280
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|0
|467
|469
|Jay Cucciniello
|Featherweight
|0
|467
|422
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Jin Soo Son
|Bantamweight
|0
|467
|469
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|467
|469
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|0
|467
|469
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|0
|467
|422
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|467
|411
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Kurt Holobaugh
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|469
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Kyle Prepolec
|Welterweight
|0
|467
|469
|Kyle Stewart
|Welterweight
|0
|467
|469
|Luigi Vendramini
|Welterweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|0
|467
|469
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Marcos Mariano
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|469
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|0
|467
|469
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|467
|469
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|467
|415
|Melinda Fabian
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|469
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Panny Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|0
|467
|446
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|469
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|0
|467
|469
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Rostem Akman
|Welterweight
|0
|467
|469
|Ryan MacDonald
|Bantamweight
|0
|467
|469
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|467
|469
|Sarah Frota
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|0
|467
|469
|Su Mudaerji
|Bantamweight
|0
|467
|469
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|467
|469
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Te Edwards
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|469
|Thomas Gifford
|Lightweight
|0
|467
|469
|Tim Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|467
|469
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bantamwght
|0
|467
|469
|Tyler Diamond
|Featherweight
|0
|467
|469
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|467
|469
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|467
|NR
|Wuliji Buren
|Bantamweight
|0
|467
|469
|Zelim Imadaev
|Welterweight
|0
Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamwweights
Women’s Flyweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jun 17/19