UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jun 28/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jun 28/19
Jun 1, 2019; Stockholm, Sweden; Alexander Gustafsson (red gloves) fights Anthony Smith (blue gloves) at Ericsson Globe. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Jon Jones 290
2 4 4 Anthony Smith 176
3 3 3 Thiago Santos 165.5
4 5 11 Glover Teixeira 148
5 2 Luke Rockhold 139
6 6 Ovince Saint Preux 128
7 10 9 Corey Anderson 120
8 7 15 Nikita Krylov 113
9 12 13 Johnny Walker 110
10 13 6 Dominick Reyes 107.5
11 11 10 Ilir Latifi 103
12 15 7 Jan Blachowicz 95.5
13 16 16 Misha Cirkunov 93
13 16 8 Volkan Oezdemir 93
15 8 14 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 88
16 21 12 Aleksandar Rakic 85
17 8 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 84
18 19 Jimmy Crute 78
19 20 Sam Alvey 75.5
20 22 Paul Craig 65
21 23 Ion Cutelaba 59
22 24 Khalil Rountree Jr 49.5
23 25 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48
23 25 Michal Oleksiejczuk 48
25 28 Tyson Pedro 43
26 29 Ed Herman 38
27 30 Gian Villante 26
28 31 Alonzo Menifield 25
29 33 Justin Ledet 24.5
29 33 Ryan Spann 24.5
31 31 Darko Stosic 22.5
31 35 Gokhan Saki 22.5
33 38 Devin Clark 22
33 36 Karl Roberson 22
35 38 Magomed Ankalaev 14
36 37 Patrick Cummins 10.5
37 40 Mike Rodriguez 10
38 41 Rashad Coulter 5
38 41 Saparbek Safarov 5
40 43 Kennedy Nzechukwu 0
40 43 Klidson Abreu 0
40 43 Marcin Prachnio 0
40 43 Nicolae Negumereanu 0



Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

