UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos
June 29, 2019
Target Center
Minneapolis, Minnesota
UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-6,400 points, with an average card ranking 7,400
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweights (five rounds):
Francis Ngannou (13-3, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior dos Santos (21-5, #5 ranked heavyweight)
Flyweights:
Jussier Formiga (23-5, #2 ranked flyweight) vs Joseph Benavidez (27-5, #3 ranked flyweight)
Welterweights:
Demian Maia (26-9, #15 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Rocco Martin (16-4, #11 ranked welterweight)
Lightweights:
Roosevelt Roberts (8-0, #54 ranked lightweight) vs Vinc Pichel (11-2, #37 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Drew Dober (20-9, 1 NC, #42 ranked lightweight) vs Marco Polo Reyes (8-5, #40 ranked lightweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Alonzo Menifield (8-0, #28 ranked light heavyweight) vs Paul Craig (11-3, #20 ranked light heavyweight)
Prelims (ESPN – 6:00 pm Eastern)
Bantamweights:
Ricardo Ramos (12-2, #32 ranked bantamweight) vs Journey Newson (7-1)
Middleweights:
Eryk Anders (11-4, #26 ranked middleweight) vs Vinicius Moreira (9-2, #42 ranked middleweight)
Lightweights:
Jared Gordon (14-3, #52 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Moret (13-5, #71 ranked lightweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Dalcha Lungiambula (9-1) vs Dequan Townsend (21-8)
Women’s Strawweights:
Emily Whitmire (4-2, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Ribas (6-1)
Heavyweights:
Maurice Greene (7-2, #22 ranked heavyweight) ***WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES ROUND 1 (3:38)
JuniorAlbini
(14-5, #26 ranked heavyweight)
