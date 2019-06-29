Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Results

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Results
UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos
June 29, 2019
Target Center
Minneapolis, Minnesota

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-6,400 points, with an average card ranking 7,400

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Francis Ngannou  (13-3,  #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior dos Santos   (21-5, #5 ranked heavyweight)

Flyweights:
Jussier Formiga    (23-5, #2 ranked flyweight) vs Joseph Benavidez   (27-5, #3 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:
Demian Maia  (26-9, #15 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Rocco Martin   (16-4, #11 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Roosevelt Roberts  (8-0, #54 ranked lightweight) vs Vinc Pichel   (11-2, #37 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Drew Dober  (20-9, 1 NC, #42 ranked lightweight) vs Marco Polo Reyes  (8-5,  #40 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Alonzo Menifield   (8-0, #28 ranked light heavyweight) vs Paul Craig   (11-3, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Ricardo Ramos  (12-2, #32 ranked bantamweight) vs Journey Newson  (7-1)

Middleweights:
Eryk Anders   (11-4, #26 ranked middleweight) vs Vinicius Moreira   (9-2, #42 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Jared Gordon    (14-3, #52 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Moret  (13-5, #71 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Dalcha Lungiambula  (9-1) vs Dequan Townsend   (21-8)

Women’s Strawweights:
Emily Whitmire  (4-2, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Ribas   (6-1)

Heavyweights:
Maurice Greene   (7-2, #22 ranked heavyweight)  ***WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES ROUND 1 (3:38)

JuniorAlbini

  (14-5, #26 ranked heavyweight)

