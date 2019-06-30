UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to Michael J. for winning our UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Pick ‘Em Contest, and to Brandon Kaplan for being June’s winner! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 239 on July 6th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Francis Ngannou – 80%
Joseph Benavidez – 76%
Demian Maia – 68%
Roosevelt Roberts – 56%
Drew Dober – 72%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 53-34 (61%)
UFC 238 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Michael J.
|11
|2
|Dave K.
|10
|3
|Brandon Kaplan
|9
|3
|Caleb
|9
|3
|ryanC
|9
|6
|Derek Imm
|8
|6
|James Weise
|8
|6
|Neil H.
|8
|6
|The MMA Manifesto
|8
|10
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|7
|10
|SternFan74
|7
|12
|Barry Oh
|6
|12
|CDN420
|6
|12
|Dylan
|6
|12
|Glen Purvis
|6
|12
|Herman Martinez
|6
|12
|MMAinVA
|6
|12
|Rodney
|6
|12
|Steve Risk
|6
|12
|theJawas
|6
|12
|Vic Rattanasithy
|6
|22
|larry chaput
|5
|22
|Nathan H.
|5
|24
|Cameron Walsh
|4
|25
|Robert oakes
|3
|26
|Isaac
|1
June Top Five
|The MMA Manifesto
|27
|1
|Brandon Kaplan
|26
|2
|Michael J.
|24
|3
|theJawas
|20
|4
|Nathan H.
|19
|4
|Neil H
|19
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Brandon Kaplan
|112
|2
|Dave K.
|109
|3
|Nathan H.
|108
|4
|Neil H.
|106
|5
|Michael J.
|105
|5
|MMAinVA
|105
|7
|CDN420
|104
|8
|Cameron Walsh
|99
|8
|Herman Martinez
|99
|8
|The MMA Manifesto
|99
