UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to Michael J. for winning our UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Pick ‘Em Contest, and to Brandon Kaplan for being June’s winner! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 239 on July 6th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Francis Ngannou – 80%

Joseph Benavidez – 76%

Demian Maia – 68%

Roosevelt Roberts – 56%

Drew Dober – 72%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 53-34 (61%)



UFC 238 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Michael J. 11 2 Dave K. 10 3 Brandon Kaplan 9 3 Caleb 9 3 ryanC 9 6 Derek Imm 8 6 James Weise 8 6 Neil H. 8 6 The MMA Manifesto 8 10 Josemari Oste Joaquin 7 10 SternFan74 7 12 Barry Oh 6 12 CDN420 6 12 Dylan 6 12 Glen Purvis 6 12 Herman Martinez 6 12 MMAinVA 6 12 Rodney 6 12 Steve Risk 6 12 theJawas 6 12 Vic Rattanasithy 6 22 larry chaput 5 22 Nathan H. 5 24 Cameron Walsh 4 25 Robert oakes 3 26 Isaac 1



June Top Five

The MMA Manifesto 27 1 Brandon Kaplan 26 2 Michael J. 24 3 theJawas 20 4 Nathan H. 19 4 Neil H 19



2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Brandon Kaplan 112 2 Dave K. 109 3 Nathan H. 108 4 Neil H. 106 5 Michael J. 105 5 MMAinVA 105 7 CDN420 104 8 Cameron Walsh 99 8 Herman Martinez 99 8 The MMA Manifesto 99

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)