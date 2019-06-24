Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos Fight Card
UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos
June 29, 2019
Target Center
Minneapolis, Minnesota

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-6,400 points, with an average card ranking 7,400

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Francis Ngannou  (13-3,  #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior dos Santos   (21-5, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Flyweights:
Jussier Formiga    (23-5, #2 ranked flyweight) vs Joseph Benavidez   (27-5, #3 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:
Demian Maia  (26-9, #15 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Rocco Martin   (16-4, #11 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Roosevelt Roberts  (8-0, #54 ranked lightweight) vs Vinc Pichel   (11-2, #37 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Drew Dober  (20-9, 1 NC, #42 ranked lightweight) vs Marco Polo Reyes  (8-5,  #40 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Alonzo Menifield   (8-0, #31 ranked light heavyweight) vs Paul Craig   (11-3, #22 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Ricardo Ramos  (12-2, #32 ranked bantamweight) vs Journey Newson  (7-1)

Middleweights:
Eryk Anders   (11-4, #26 ranked middleweight) vs Vinicius Moreira   (9-2, #42 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Jordan Griffin   (17-6, #53 ranked featherweight) vs Vince Murdock  (10-5)

Lightweights:
Jared Gordon    (14-3, #52 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Moret  (13-5, #71 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Dalcha Lungiambula  (9-1) vs Justin Ledet  (9-2, 1 NC, #33 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Emily Whitmire  (4-2, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Ribas   (6-1)

Heavyweights:
Maurice Greene   (7-2, #22 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior Albini   (14-5, #26 ranked heavyweight)

