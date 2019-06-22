UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie

June 22, 2019

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greenville, South Carolina

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie Results

Main Card (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Renato Moicano (13-2-1, #12 ranked featherweight) vs Chan Sung Jung (14-5, #14 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Bryan Barberena (14-6, #34 ranked welterweight) vs Randy Brown (10-3, #46 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Andre Ewell (14-5, #39 ranked bantamweight) vs Anderson Dos Santos (20-7, #64 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Andrea Lee (10-2, #25 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Montana De La Rosa (10-4, #3 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Kevin Holland (14-4, #35 ranked middleweight) vs Alessio Di Chirico (12-2, #31 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN2 – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Dan Ige (11-2, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Kevin Aguilar (17-1, #23 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Ashley Yoder (6-4, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Syuri Kondo (6-2, #27 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:

Matt Wiman (16-7, #63 ranked lightweight) vs Luis Pena (6-1, #47 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Allen Crowder (10-3, 1 NC, #33 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (7-0, #30 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Ariane Lipski (11-4, #31 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Molly McCann (8-2, #28 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Deron Winn (5-0) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 3)

vs Eric Spicely (12-4, #31 ranked middleweight)

