UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie Results

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie Results
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie
June 22, 2019
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, South Carolina

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):
Renato Moicano  (13-2-1,  #12 ranked featherweight) vs Chan Sung Jung   (14-5, #14 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:
Bryan Barberena    (14-6, #34 ranked welterweight) vs Randy Brown   (10-3, #46 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:
Andre Ewell   (14-5, #39 ranked bantamweight) vs Anderson Dos Santos   (20-7, #64 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Andrea Lee  (10-2, #25 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Montana De La Rosa   (10-4, #3 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:
Kevin Holland  (14-4, #35 ranked middleweight) vs Alessio Di Chirico  (12-2, #31 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN2 – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Dan Ige  (11-2, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Kevin Aguilar  (17-1, #23 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Ashley Yoder   (6-4, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Syuri Kondo   (6-2, #27 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:
Matt Wiman   (16-7, #63 ranked lightweight) vs Luis Pena  (6-1, #47 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Allen Crowder    (10-3, 1 NC, #33 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik  (7-0, #30 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Ariane Lipski  (11-4, #31 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Molly McCann  (8-2, #28 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:
Deron Winn  (5-0) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 3)

vs Eric Spicely   (12-4, #31 ranked middleweight)

