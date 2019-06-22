UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie
June 22, 2019
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, South Carolina
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Main Card (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights (five rounds):
Renato Moicano (13-2-1, #12 ranked featherweight) vs Chan Sung Jung (14-5, #14 ranked featherweight)
Welterweights:
Bryan Barberena (14-6, #34 ranked welterweight) vs Randy Brown (10-3, #46 ranked welterweight)
Bantamweights:
Andre Ewell (14-5, #39 ranked bantamweight) vs Anderson Dos Santos (20-7, #64 ranked bantamweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Andrea Lee (10-2, #25 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Montana De La Rosa (10-4, #3 ranked women’s flyweight)
Middleweights:
Kevin Holland (14-4, #35 ranked middleweight) vs Alessio Di Chirico (12-2, #31 ranked middleweight)
Prelims (ESPN2 – 4:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Dan Ige (11-2, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Kevin Aguilar (17-1, #23 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Ashley Yoder (6-4, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Syuri Kondo (6-2, #27 ranked women’s strawweight)
Lightweights:
Matt Wiman (16-7, #63 ranked lightweight) vs Luis Pena (6-1, #47 ranked lightweight)
Heavyweights:
Allen Crowder (10-3, 1 NC, #33 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (7-0, #30 ranked heavyweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Ariane Lipski (11-4, #31 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Molly McCann (8-2, #28 ranked women’s flyweight)
Middleweights:
Deron Winn (5-0) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 3)
vs Eric Spicely (12-4, #31 ranked middleweight)
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie Results