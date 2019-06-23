UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The Korean Zombie got his first win in almost two and a half years and subsequently was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie.

Before we go any further, we should note that the South Carolina State athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 7,682

Gate: $567,930.80

Chan Sung Jung: $101,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Deron Winn: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Eric Spicely: $69,000 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Brown: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bryan Barberena: $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland: $38,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrea Lee: $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Wiman: $35,000 ($20,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Renato Moicano: $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Ige: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ashley Yoder: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luis Pena: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Ewell: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Molly McCann: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alessio Di Chirico: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Montana De La Rosa: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Aguilar: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Syuri Kondo: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Allen Crowder: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ariane Lipski: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Anderson dos Santos: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)