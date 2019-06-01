Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith Results

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith Results
UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith
June 1, 2019
Ericsson Globe
Stockholm, Sweden

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 1:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Alexander Gustafsson  (18-5,  #14 ranked light heavyweight) vs Anthony Smith   (31-14, #4 ranked light heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Jimi Manuwa    (17-5, #18 ranked light heavyweight) vs Aleksandar Rakic    (11-1, #21 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Makwan Amirkhani    (14-3, #27 ranked featherweight) vs Chris Fishgold   (18-2-1, #47 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Damir Hadzovic  (13-4, #26 ranked lightweight) vs Christos Giagos   (16-7, #59 ranked lightweight))

Featherweights:
Daniel Teymur  (6-3, #53 ranked featherweight) vs Sung Bin Jo  (9-0)

Prelims (ESPN2 – 10:00 am Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Tonya Evinger  (19-7, 1 NC, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Lina Lansberg  (8-4, #18 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Stevie Ray  (22-8, #31 ranked lightweight) vs Leonardo Santos  (16-3-1, #26 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Nick Hein    (14-4, 1 NC, #57 ranked lightweight) vs Frank Camacho  (21-7, #69 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Bea Malecki  (2-0) vs Eduarda Santana  (3-0)

Light Heavyweights:
Darko Stosic  (13-1, #31 ranked light heavyweight) vs Devin Clark  (9-3,  #38 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Joel Alvarez   (15-2, #71 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES AND ELBOWS)- ROUND 2 (2:22)

vs Danilo Belluardo   (12-3)

Welterweights:
Rostem Akman   (6-0) vs Sergey Khandozhko   (25-5-1)

