UFC 238 Prelim Breakout Star: Bevon Lewis

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention t the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

After such a sharp performance last week from our pick, Frank Camacho, we look to ride that momentum into one of the best cards to date. The prelims are as stacked as they ever have been and we have our pick.

Nickname – The Extraordinary Gentleman

Affiliation – Jackson-Wink

From – Long Beach, California

Height – 6’3″

Weight – 185 lbs (Middleweight)

Record – 6-1 (0-1 UFC)

What makes him impressive

The raw athleticism of Lewis is what stands out the most. In each of his two Contender Series bouts, he outworked his opponents with his strength in the clinch, but also his quickness in getting into the clinch. This was even more apparent in his UFC debut as he worked over Uriah Hall early on in their bout. Although he ultimately got tagged and finished, the positives are pretty clear with this one.

Why he has been overlooked

The aforementioned loss was a rough way to start his career. However, losing to a ranked middleweight in his first fight is nothing to be ashamed of. Add in the fact that he nearly outstruck Hall 2-to-1 over the course of the fight and it’s really nothing to be ashamed of. Expect more of the same when he steps into the cage this weekend.

What makes this a good match-up

Darren Stewart is a tailor-made opponent for Lewis. In addition to having no interest in going to the ground, Stewart is also fairly plodding. He moves forward without a great deal of mobility, and he sits on his punches when he does throw. As a result, Lewis’s mobility and his quickness should keep Stewart missing and allow him to rack up all the points he could need on the judges’ scorecards.

