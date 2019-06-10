Congratulations to Brandon Kaplan for winning our UFC 238 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos on June 29th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Marlon Moraes – 63%
Valentina Shevchenko – 97%
Tony Ferguson – 63%
Petr Yan – 59%
Tai Tuivasa – 66%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 49-32 (60%)
UFC 238 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Brandon Kaplan
|11
|2
|Nathan H.
|10
|3
|Isaac
|9
|3
|Marcus Rose
|9
|3
|Neil H.
|9
|3
|Rodney Miceli
|9
|3
|SternFan74
|9
|3
|theJawas
|9
|9
|Mark Brennan
|8
|9
|Michael J.
|8
|9
|Russell Garcia
|8
|12
|Abdalla
|7
|12
|Caleb Matthews
|7
|12
|Cameron Walsh
|7
|12
|Dave K.
|7
|12
|Dylan
|7
|12
|Herman Martinez
|7
|12
|The MMA Manifesto
|7
|19
|James Weise
|6
|19
|larry chaput
|6
|19
|Rodney
|6
|19
|ryanC
|6
|19
|Steve Risk
|6
|24
|Barry Oh
|5
|24
|Derek Imm
|5
|26
|CDN420
|4
|26
|MMAinVA
|4
|26
|Phillip
|4
|26
|Robert Oakes
|4
|26
|Ryan McGuire
|4
|26
|Sam K
|4
|32
|Emma Vreeland
|3
|33
|Zoltan Szorfi
|2
June Top Five
|The MMA Manifesto
|19
|1
|Brandon Kaplan
|17
|2
|Nathan H.
|14
|2
|theJawas
|14
|4
|Michael J.
|13
|5
|Steve Risk
|12
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Brandon Kaplan
|103
|1
|Nathan H.
|103
|3
|Dave K.
|99
|3
|MMAinVA
|99
|5
|CDN420
|98
|5
|Neil H.
|98
|7
|Cameron Walsh
|95
|8
|Michael J.
|94
|9
|Herman Martinez
|93
|10
|Glen Purvis
|91
|10
|The MMA Manifesto
|91
