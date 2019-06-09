UFC 238 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Henry Cejudo staked his claim as one of the best combat athletes of all-time last night in Chicago, and fittingly was the top earner at UFC 238.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Illinois athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 16,083

Gate: $2,034,387.49

Henry Cejudo: $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Valentina Shevchenko: $300,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Donald Cerrone: $245,000 ($175,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Ferguson: $235,000 ($160,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aljamain Sterling: $160,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Moraes: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Eye: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Blagoy Ivanov: $113,500 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Eddie Wineland: $77,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricardo Lamas: $75,000 ($55,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jimmie Rivera: $73,000 ($68,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Petr Yan: $64,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tatiana Suarez: $64,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pedro Munhoz: $61,000 ($51,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Stewart: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Katlyn Chookagian: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Calvin Kattar: $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Xiaonan Yan: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Angela Hill: $36,000 ($26,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexa Grasso: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nina Ansaroff: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanne Calderwood: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tai Tuivasa: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bevon Lewis: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Grigory Popov: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)