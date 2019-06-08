Select Page

UFC 238: Cejudo vs Moraes Results
UFC 238: Cejudo vs Moraes
June 8, 2019 
United Center
Chicago, Illinois

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV’s range between 13,400-4,698 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 10,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweight Championship:
Henry Cejudo  (14-2,  #1 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Moraes    (22-5-1, #2 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweight Championship:
Valentina Shevchenko    (16-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica Eye    (14-6, 1 NC, #5 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:
Tony Ferguson  (24-3,  #1 ranked lightweight) vs Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone   (36-11, 1 NC, #9 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:
Jimmie Rivera  (22-3, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Petr Yan   (12-1, #11 ranked bantamweight)

Heavyweights:
Tai Tuivasa  (8-1, #13 ranked heavyweight) vs Blagoy Ivanov  (17-2, 1 NC, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:
Tatiana Suarez  (7-0, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Nina Ansaroff   (10-5, #12 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:
Aljamain Sterling  (17-3, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Pedro Munhoz   (18-3, 1 NC, #3 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Karolina Kowalkiewicz   (12-4, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Alexa Grasso  (10-2, #27 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:
Ricardo Lamas   (19-7, #4 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar  (19-3, #14 ranked featherweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:
Yan Xiaonan    (10-1, 1 NC, #20 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION v

Angela Hill   (9-6, #21 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:
Bevon Lewis  (6-1, #42 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Stewart   (9-4, 1 NC, #26 ranked middleweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

Women’s Flyweights:
Katlyn Chookagian   (11-2, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) **” WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

vs Joanne Calderwood   (13-3, #6 ranked women’s flyweight)

