UFC 238: Cejudo vs Moraes

June 8, 2019

United Center

Chicago, Illinois

UFC 238: Cejudo vs Moraes Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV’s range between 13,400-4,698 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 10,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweight Championship:

Henry Cejudo (14-2, #1 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Moraes (22-5-1, #2 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweight Championship:

Valentina Shevchenko (16-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica Eye (14-6, 1 NC, #5 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:

Tony Ferguson (24-3, #1 ranked lightweight) vs Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (36-11, 1 NC, #9 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Jimmie Rivera (22-3, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Petr Yan (12-1, #11 ranked bantamweight)

Heavyweights:

Tai Tuivasa (8-1, #13 ranked heavyweight) vs Blagoy Ivanov (17-2, 1 NC, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Tatiana Suarez (7-0, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Nina Ansaroff (10-5, #12 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Aljamain Sterling (17-3, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Pedro Munhoz (18-3, 1 NC, #3 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-4, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Alexa Grasso (10-2, #27 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Ricardo Lamas (19-7, #4 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar (19-3, #14 ranked featherweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Yan Xiaonan (10-1, 1 NC, #20 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill (9-6, #21 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:

Bevon Lewis (6-1, #42 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Stewart (9-4, 1 NC, #26 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Katlyn Chookagian (11-2, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Joanne Calderwood (13-3, #6 ranked women’s flyweight)

Betting Odds:

