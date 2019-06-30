Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Minneapolis: Amanda Ribas

Jun 29, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Amanda Ribas (blue gloves) celebrates beating Emily Whitmire (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Amanda Ribas (vs Emily Whitmire)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 67 to 18 (21-7 significant strikes)
51% significant strike accuracy
2 takedowns
3 guard passes
2 submission attempts
1 successful submission

Ribas had a dominant octagon debut last night in Minnesota.

