The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Jun 21/19

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, Kurt Killberg and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 44 (out of 50) points

Record: 27-5

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)

Next Fight: TBA

The champ champ is still #1.

2) (3) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 41 points Record: 45-6-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-MacDonald)

Next Fight: vs Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator London – Jun 22nd 45-6-25-01-0 (W-MacDonald)vs Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator London – Jun 22nd Mousasi put a beating on Rory Mac, proving he is indeed one of the best non-UFC fighters out there.

3) (2) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 37 points

Record: 27-3-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)

Next Fight: vs Tatsumitsu Wada – ONE Championship: Dawn of Heroes – Aug 2nd 27-3-14-11-0 (W-Horiguchi)vs Tatsumitsu Wada – ONE Championship: Dawn of Heroes – Aug 2nd 1-0 in ONE Championship for DJ.

4) (4) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin & Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 28 points

Record: 28-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)

Next Fight: TBA

Supernova is a champ champ now.

5) (4) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 24 points

Record: 21-5-1

Last Five Fights: 3-1-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)

Next Fight: vs #8 Douglas Lima – TBA

We might be seeing the beginning of the end of Rory Mac in the cage.

6) (NR) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Lightweight & Featherweight Champion – 20 points

Record: 29-4

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA Another new champ champ makes the list. 29-44-10-0TBA

7) (7) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 16 points

Record: 10-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Bellator 213 was a superstar-making performance by The Ilimanator on her home turf of Hawaii.

8) (9) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight – 15 points

Record: 31-7

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)

Next Fight: vs #5 Rory MacDonald – TBA

Lima will get a chance to avenge his loss to Rory Mac and get his gold back.

9) (8) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 8 points

Record: 20-5, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-3 (L-Nemkov, L-Bader, L-Bader)

Next Fight: TBA 20-5, 1 NC3-20-3 (L-Nemkov, L-Bader, L-Bader)TBA

Mr Wonderful is back on the winning track.

10) (NR) Vadim Nemkov – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 7 points

Record: 10-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0 (W-Davis)

Next Fight: TBA

Nemkov is a star on the rise.

Dropped off: (6) Michael Chandler, (10) Brianna Van Buren

Bubbling under: Vadim Nemkov, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Neiman Gracie, Jon Fitch, Anatoly Tokov, Lyoto Machida, Timofey Nastyukhin, Aung La Nsang, Bibiano Fernandes, Patrick Curran