The Livest Dog at UFC 238: Angela Hill

Name: Angela Hill

Opponent: Yan Xioanan

Odds: +210 (bet $100 to win $210)

Due to some really tough matchmaking, Angela Hill has gotten some bad publicity. People constantly see her as a deserved underdog in nearly every bout. However, let’s take a quick look at some of her losses.

Her first two bouts after The Ultimate Fighter Finale were against Tecia Torres and Rose Namajunas. She lost both and was released. When she got back into the UFC, her next bout was against Jessica Andrade, who she managed to go all three rounds with.

Essentially she has only lost to top talent or people who can outwrestle her. Xioanan is neither of those. She has only attempted one takedown in her UFC career, and isn’t going to stop the world anytime soon. Take Hill to get you some money this weekend.

2019 Totals

Record: 5-11

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-322

Return on Investment: -20%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

