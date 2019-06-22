Select Page

Renato Moicano Career Earnings

August 4, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Renato Moicano applies a chokehold against Cub Swanson during UFC 227 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Dolloway – Dec 20/14 – W (Niinimaki) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – W (Tukhugov) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – W (Stephens) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – L (Ortega) – $75,500 ($23,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – W (Kattar) – $50,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – W (Swanson) – $107,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 – Feb 2/19 – L (Aldo) – $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings:  $339,500

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Renato Moicano Career Earnings



