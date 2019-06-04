Select Page

Nurmagomedov-Poirier unifier official for UFC 242

At long last, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier will unify their respective UFC lightweight titles.

The fight will be held Sept. 7 at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov has been on the shelf since defeating Conor McGregor last fall. A post- fight brawl ensued, which landed Nurmagomedov a nine-month suspension. That suspension ends July 6. Punishments for other members of Nurmagomedov’s camp steming from the incident were reduced two weeks ago by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Nurmagomedov had claimed he would not fight until they were cleared.

Poirier won the interim championship in April from Max Holloway.

A venue for the event is to be announced.

