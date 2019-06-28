MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jun 28/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Ricardo Ramos (12-2) vs Journey Newson (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos – Jun 29th

Wellington Turman (15-2) vs Karl Roberson (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th

Nicco Montano (4-2) vs Julianna Pena (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (17-3) vs Liz Carmouche (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th

Roxanne Modafferi (23-15) vs Jennifer Maia (16-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th

Tecia Torres (10-4) vs Marina Rodriguez (11-0-1) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th

Enrique Barzola (15-4-1) vs Bobby Moffett (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th

Rachael Ostovich (4-5) vs Veronica Macedo (5-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th

Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-4) vs Taila Santos (15-1) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th

Ciryl Gane (3-0) vs Raphael Pessoa Nunes (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th

Rogerio Bontorin (15-1) vs Raulian Pavia (18-2) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th

Geraldo De Freitas (12-4) vs Chris Gutierrez (13-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th

Alexey Kunchenko (20-0) vs Laureano Staropoli (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th

Middleweight Championship: Robert Whittaker (20-4) vs Israel Adesanya (17-0) – UFC 243 – Oct 5th

Bellator

Matt Mitrione (13-6, 1 NC) vs Sergei Kharitonov (28-6, 2 NC) – Bellator 225 – Aug 24th

