MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jun 27/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Dalcha Lungiambula (9-1) vs Dequan Townsend (21-8) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos – Jun 29th

Rafael dos Anjos (29-11) vs Leon Edwards (17-3) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20th

Alexander Hernandez (10-2) vs Francisco Trinaldo (23-6) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20th

Matt Schnell (13-4) vs Jordan Espinosa (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3rd

Rodolfo Vieira (5-0) vs Oskar Piechota (11-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche – Aug 10th

Curtis Blaydes (11-2, 1 NC) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-4) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Sabina Mazo (6-1) vs Shana Dobson (3-2) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Derek Brunson (19-7) vs Ian Heinisch (13-1) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Poliana Botelho (8-2) vs Maryna Moroz (9-3) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Strawweight Championship: Jessica Andrade (20-6) vs Weili Zhang (19-1) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st

Gabriel Benitez (21-6) vs Sodiq Yusuff (9-1) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th

Islam Makhachev (17-1) vs Davi Ramos (10-2) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th

Mairbek Taisumov (28-5) vs Diego Ferreira (15-2) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th

Uriah Hall (14-9) vs Antonio Carlos Junior (10-3) – UFC Fight Night 158 – Sept 14th

David Branch (22-6) vs Andrew Sanchez (11-4) – UFC Fight Night 158 – Sept 14th

ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson (28-3-1) vs Tatsumitsu Wada (21-10-2) – ONE Championship 99 – Aug 2nd

Eddie Alvarez (29-7) vs Eduard Folayang (21-7) – ONE Championship 99 – Aug 2nd

