LFA 69: Perez vs Moreno Fighter Salaries

Former UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno got LFA gold around his waist last weekend, and was the top earner at LFA 69.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Brandon Moreno: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Arthur Estrazulas: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Kyle Estrada: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Desmond Torres: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Brandon Hastings: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Maikel Perez: $2,000

Vanessa Demopoulos: $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Nathan Levy: $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Steve Kozola: $1,500

Ricky Furar: $1,100

Nick Badis: $1,000

Jose Campos: $1,000

Jose Medina: $900

Nadine Mandiau: $500

Skyler Hicks: $500

Jean Paul Le-Bosnoyani: $300