How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie

Jun 22, 2019

ET U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil Latin America
Main Card
7:00 PM ESPN+ TSN2 BT Sport 2 Combate Fox Sports
Prelims
4:00 PM ESPN2 TSN2 BT Sport 2 Combat Fox Sports
France Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
7:00 PM Kombat ESPN DAZN DAZN ESPN
Prelims
4:00 PM Kombat ESPN ESPN
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden China
Main Card
7:00 PM DAZN Fox Sports Viaplay Kop Star Sports
Prelims
4:00 PM UFC Fight Pass

