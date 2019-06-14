Select Page

How to Watch Bellator 222: MacDonald vs Gracie

How to Watch Bellator 222: MacDonald vs Gracie
A huge Bellator card goes down tonight in NYC.  Here’s how to catch it:

EDT U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN DAZN Sky Sports Fox Sports
Prelims
6:30 PM DAZN DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com
Bellator.com Bellator.com
Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
10:00 PM Spike DAZN DAZN Sky Sports
Prelims
6:30 PM Bellator.com DAZN DAZN Bellator.com
Bellator.com Bellator.com
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden Latin America
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN Paramount Paramount+ Fox Sports
MTV Asia MTV
Prelims
6:30 PM DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com Bellator.com
Bellator.com
Austria Switzerland
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN DAZN
Prelims
6:30 PM DAZN DAZN
Bellator.com Bellator.com

