Select Page

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 2 Results

Posted by | Jun 26, 2019 | ,

Dana White's Contender Series – Season 3, Week 2 Results
By: |

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 2
June 25, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 2 Results

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Alton Cunningham   (4-1) vs Tony Johnson   (6-2)

Featherweights:
Zach Zane    (10-6) vs Justin Gonzales    (5-0)

Middleweights:
Michael Lombardo    (4-1) vs Kyle Daukaus   (5-0)

Bantamweights:
Richie Santiago   (7-1) vs
Miles Johns   (7-0)  *WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Welterweights:
Victor Reyna   (10-3, 1 NC) vs
Miguel Baeza   (5-0)  *WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto, Updates

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dana White&#039;s Contender Series - Season 3, Week 2 Results



Related Posts

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 28/19

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 28/19

May 28, 2019

Jeremy Kennedy vs. Steven Siler set for July 25 PFL Card

Jeremy Kennedy vs. Steven Siler set for July 25 PFL Card

June 12, 2019

Fight of the Day: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Shinya Aoki

Fight of the Day: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Shinya Aoki

June 6, 2019

UFC on ESPN: Korean Zombie vs. Moicano Picks

UFC on ESPN: Korean Zombie vs. Moicano Picks

June 22, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino