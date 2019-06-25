Select Page

Dana White's Contender Series – Season 3, Week 2 Fight Card
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 2
June 25, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 2 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Alton Cunningham   (4-1) vs Tony Johnson   (6-2)

Featherweights:
Zach Zane    (10-6) vs Justin Gonzales    (5-0)

Middleweights:
Michael Lombardo    (4-1) vs Kyle Daukaus   (5-0)

Bantamweights:
Richie Santiago   (7-1) vs Miles Johns   (7-0)

Welterweights:
Victor Reyna   (10-3, 1 NC) vs Miguel Baeza   (5-0)

Betting Odds:

Dana White's Contender Series 17 odds - BestFightOdds

