Dana White's Contender Series – Season 3, Week 2 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 2

June 25, 2019

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 2 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Alton Cunningham (4-1) vs Tony Johnson (6-2)

Featherweights:

Zach Zane (10-6) vs Justin Gonzales (5-0)

Middleweights:

Michael Lombardo (4-1) vs Kyle Daukaus (5-0)

Bantamweights:

Richie Santiago (7-1) vs Miles Johns (7-0)

Welterweights:

Victor Reyna (10-3, 1 NC) vs Miguel Baeza (5-0)

Betting Odds:

