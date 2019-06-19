Select Page

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 1 Results

Posted by | Jun 19, 2019 | ,

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 1 Results
By: |

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 1
June 18, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 1 Results

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Punahele Soriano  (5-0) vs Jamie Pickett   (7-3)

Women’s Strawweights:
Kali Robbins    (6-2) vs Hannah Goldy    (1-0)

Featherweights:
Bill Algeo    (11-3) vs Brendan Loughnane   (16-3)

Heavyweights:
Yorgan De Castro   (3-0) vs Alton Meeks   (1-0)

Betting Odds:

Dana White's Contender Series 17 odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 1 Results



Related Posts

UFC 238 Post-Event Recap

UFC 238 Post-Event Recap

June 9, 2019

Final X Rutgers Results

Final X Rutgers Results

June 8, 2019

BJJ Mental Models – Ep. 23: Instructor Series ‘Coaching’

BJJ Mental Models – Ep. 23: Instructor Series ‘Coaching’

June 10, 2019

PFL Season 2, Week 2 Weigh-In Results

PFL Season 2, Week 2 Weigh-In Results

May 22, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino