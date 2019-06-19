Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 1 Fighter Salaries

Select Page

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 1 Fighter Salaries

Jun 19, 2019

Season three of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series kicked off last night in Las Vegas, with Punahele Soriano and Yorgan De Castro earning coveted UFC contracts as well as the top paydays for the evening.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Punahele Soriano:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Hannah Goldy:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Brendan Loughnane:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Yorgan De Castro:   $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jamie Pickett:   $5,000

Kali Robbins:   $5,000

Bill Algeo:   $5,000

Alton Meeks:   $5,000

